Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RR Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Playing XI, and more as Lucknow eyes playoffs berth

    Lucknow Super Giants is up against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022 on Sunday. LSG is desperate to seal its playoffs berth, as here is the best Fantasy XI, along with probables and more.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs RR Fantasy Prediction: Tips, probable XI, where to watch and more as Lucknow eyes playoffs berth against Rajasthan-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Mumbai, First Published May 15, 2022, 5:44 PM IST

    Match 63 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will happen between new team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR). It will take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. The match is vital for both sides, as a win will guarantee LSG's place in the playoffs, while a victory for RR will virtually ensure its place in the playoffs. Thus, there will be some fireworks involved in the clash, as we present the ideal Fantasy Xi, along with the probable XI and other match details.

    Batters - Deepak Hooda, Shimron Hetmyer and Devdutt Padikkal
    Padikkal has constantly been impressive in the top order, while he can impact in the middle too, and so would Hooda and Hetmyer, who have been highly consistent.

    LIVE SCORECARD: IPL 2022 - LSG vs RR (Match 63)

    Wicketkeepers - Jos Buttler (c), Sanju Samson, Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul
    Buttler and Rahul will give explosive starts as openers, while de Kock and Sanju Samson are no-brainers here for their regular contributions with the bat so far. Buttler's regularity makes him the skipper.

    All-rounder - Krunal Pandya
    Krunal has been effective mainly with his leg-spins and can bat and play the big shots when needed, while he can also act as the best finisher.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Bowlers - Yuzvendra Chahal (vc), Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi
    Chahal is a must-have for his lethal leg-spins, making him Buttler's assistance, while Bishnoi has delivered exceptionally well with his leg breaks and googly. As for the pace, Avesh has been the most effective of all.

    Probable XI
    LSG:     Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan and Mohsin Khan.
    RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Rassie van der Dussen/Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Sen.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022: 'What a player' - KKR fans laud Andre Russel's all-round show in win against SRH

    Match details
    Date and day:     May 15, 2022 (Sunday)
    Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
    Time: 7.30 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar
    Prediction: LSG wins due to a marginally better winning momentum

    Last Updated May 15, 2022, 5:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    RIP Andrew Symonds: Harbhajan Singh pays homage as fans recall infamous Monkeygate scandal-ayh

    RIP Andrew Symonds: Harbhajan Singh pays homage as fans recall infamous Monkeygate scandal

    Rest In Peace RIP Andrew Symonds: Tributes pour in from cricket fraternity-ayh

    RIP Andrew Symonds: Tributes pour in from cricket fraternity

    IPL 2022: 'What a player' - KKR fans laud Andre Russel's all-round show in win against SRH snt

    IPL 2022: 'What a player' - KKR fans laud Andre Russel's all-round show in win against SRH

    Happy Birthday to the legend that is Dane van Nieker-ayh

    The legend that is Dane van Niekerk

    Match fixing in IPL CBI books 3 people with alleged links to Pakistan snt

    Match-fixing in IPL? CBI books 3 people with alleged links to Pakistan

    Recent Stories

    Know Pallavi Dey's last Instagram post to her boyfriend Sagnik Chakraborty and more RBA

    Know Pallavi Dey's last Instagram post to her boyfriend Sagnik Chakraborty and more

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, Matchday 37 predictions: West Ham United-Manchester City arsenal liverpool tottenham hotspur leicester-ayh

    EPL 2021-22, Matchday 37 predictions: West Ham-Man City clash to potentially decide title race

    Who is Pallavi Dey? Bengali TV actress no more, Kolkata police suspects suicide RBA

    Who is Pallavi Dey? Bengali TV actress no more, Kolkata police suspects suicide

    Protestors assault Ketaki Chitale outside police station; know 5 facts about the actress RBA

    Protestors assault Ketaki Chitale outside police station; 5 facts about the actress

    Man climbs to the window of 8th floor to save a child - gps

    WATCH: Man climbs to the window of 8th floor to save a child

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans GT Mohammed Shami on white-ball cricket, Hardik Pandya, Umran Malik and more-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Have always bowled in white-ball cricket with full responsibility" - Mohammed Shami

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan ahead of CSK clash-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon