IPL 2022, LSG vs RR Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Playing XI, and more as Lucknow eyes playoffs berth

Lucknow Super Giants is up against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022 on Sunday. LSG is desperate to seal its playoffs berth, as here is the best Fantasy XI, along with probables and more.

Match 63 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will happen between new team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR). It will take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. The match is vital for both sides, as a win will guarantee LSG's place in the playoffs, while a victory for RR will virtually ensure its place in the playoffs. Thus, there will be some fireworks involved in the clash, as we present the ideal Fantasy Xi, along with the probable XI and other match details.

Batters - Deepak Hooda, Shimron Hetmyer and Devdutt Padikkal

Padikkal has constantly been impressive in the top order, while he can impact in the middle too, and so would Hooda and Hetmyer, who have been highly consistent.

Wicketkeepers - Jos Buttler (c), Sanju Samson, Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul

Buttler and Rahul will give explosive starts as openers, while de Kock and Sanju Samson are no-brainers here for their regular contributions with the bat so far. Buttler's regularity makes him the skipper.

All-rounder - Krunal Pandya

Krunal has been effective mainly with his leg-spins and can bat and play the big shots when needed, while he can also act as the best finisher.

Bowlers - Yuzvendra Chahal (vc), Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi

Chahal is a must-have for his lethal leg-spins, making him Buttler's assistance, while Bishnoi has delivered exceptionally well with his leg breaks and googly. As for the pace, Avesh has been the most effective of all.

Probable XI

LSG: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan and Mohsin Khan.

RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Rassie van der Dussen/Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Sen.

Match details

Date and day: May 15, 2022 (Sunday)

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Time: 7.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)

Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

Prediction: LSG wins due to a marginally better winning momentum