IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB, Match Prediction: Lucknow and Bangalore to fight for the top spot

Tuesday, Lucknow Super Giants will face off against Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022. Both teams vie for the top spot as we present the match preview and predicted winner.

Match 31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will be played between new side Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore). It will take place at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. As both teams vie for the top spot, look at the match preview and the predicted match-winner.

Current form

LSG has played six matches, winning four and losing a couple, while it won its last game against record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) by 18 runs. As for RCB, it is in the same scenario as LSG, while its last match happened to be a 16-run win over Delhi Capitals (DC).

FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

Teams strengths-weaknesses and players to watch

As for LSG, it is bowling-dominated and is its strength. However, with some star batters in the side, its batting is not really its weakness and is equally effective. KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Quinton de Kock, Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan will rule in this tie.

On the other hand, RCB is heavy in its batting and will be its strength. Although its bowling might look weak, given some fine bowlers it possesses, it could go the other way if taken lightly. Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood and Jason Behrendorff are the ones to watch out for.

ALSO READ: HARDIK PANDYA TO VIRAT KOHLI - INDIAN CRICKETERS WISH KL RAHUL ON HIS 30TH BIRTHDAY

Injury concerns, weather and pitch report

No team has any injury concerns. The Navi Mumbai weather will be warm, with expected temperatures of around 27-36 degrees, along with 56% humidity. The pitch is likely to be slow, with a score of about 14-150 likely to be competitive, while the dew factor would make it preferable to chase.

Probable XI

LSG: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi.

RCB: Faf du Plessis (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Parbhudesai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood and Mohammed Siraj.

ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - Ravi Shastri terms Shreyas Iyer as natural skipper

Fantasy XI

Batters: Hooda, Kohli, du Plessis - Du Plessis will give a top start, with Kohli firing at number three, while Hooda dominates in the middle order.

Wicketkeepers: Rahul (vc), de Kock, Karthik, Rawat - Rahul and de Kock will rule at the top, while Karthik and Rawat have been sensational in the middle. Rahul's bounce back to form makes him the deputy captain.

All-rounder: Ahmed - Shahbaz has been consistent across departments, making him a must-have.

Bowlers: Avesh, Hasaranga (c), Harshal - Hasaranga has been ruling with his consistent spin, making him a no-brainer and the skipper, while Avesh and Harshal will nail it with their pace.

Match details

Date and day: April 19, 2022 (Tuesday)

Venue: DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Time: 7.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)

Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

Prediction: RCB wins due to a better side