    IPL 2022, GT vs RCB: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    On Saturday, Gujarat Titans will lock horns against Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022. While GT looks to consolidate the top spot, here is the hottest fantasy XI, along with preview, prediction and more.

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 GT vs RCB gujarat-bangalore Fantasy XI picks preview prediction team analysis players to watch probable where to watch-ayh
    Ayush Gupta
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 30, 2022, 5:00 AM IST

    Match 43 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will happen between new side Gujarat Titans (GT) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). It takes place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. While GT looks to consolidate the top spot, RCB eyes the top-four phase, as we present the hottest fantasy XI, along with preview, prediction and more.

    Current form
    GT is in a deadly form, winning seven from and losing just one, while it clinched a last-ball five-wicket win over former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in its previous match. As for RCB, it has won five from nine and lost four, while it lost its last game to former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 29 runs.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Teams strengths-weaknesses and players to watch
    GT happens to have a decent and robust bowling attack. But its talented batting line-up loves to pull off surprises. Shubman Gill, David Miller, Hardik Pandya, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami and Lockie Ferguson will look to rule.

    On the other hand, RCB is batting-heavy and vigorous. While its bowling has been under-par, it should not be taken lightly, given its talent. Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood and Jason Behrendorff could nail it.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022, DC vs KKR - Delhi registers season double over Kolkata; netizens pleasured

    Injury concerns, weather and pitch report
    No team is struggling with injuries. The weather in Mumbai will remain warm, with a temperature of around 28-34 degrees and 62% humidity. The track generally favours batters but has been unpredictable in the last couple of games. Meanwhile, the toss-winning side would prefer batting first as it is an afternoon match.

    Probable XI
    GT:     Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal and Mohammad Shami.
    RCB: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood and Mohammed Siraj.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - Who is Chetan Sakariya? Check out his profile, stats, achievements and more

    Fantasy XI
    Batters:     Miller, du Plessis, Gill - Du Plessis and Gill give the right start, while Miller would be killing it with his finishes.
    Wicketkeeper: Karthik - He has been deadly as a finisher, too, making him a must-have here.
    All-rounders: Tewatia, Pandya (c) - Both men have been ruling of late across departments, while Pandya's usefulness makes him the skipper.
    Bowlers: Hazlewood, Shami, Harshal, Rashid, Hasaranga (vc) - Rashid and Hasaranga are no-brainers for their lethal spins, while the latter's regularity makes him Pandya's deputy, whereas the remaining trio has been dangerous with their deadly pace of late.

    Match details
    Date and day:     April 30, 2022 (Saturday)
    Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
    Time: 3.30 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar
    Prediction: GT wins due to its compatible form

    Last Updated Apr 30, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
