IPL 2022: Who is Chetan Sakariya? Check out his profile, stats, achievements and more

Chetan Sakariya has made his IPL 2022 debut for Delhi Capitals. Meanwhile, here we present his profile and achievements so far, including his stats and more.

Indian pacer Chetan Sakariya has made his debut for Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 41 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 against two-time former champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. DC happens to be his second IPL team, having played for former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2022. But, do you remember this 24-year-old lad?

In case you forgot, Sakariya made his List-A debut in 2018 for Saurashtra and has since bagged 25 wickets in 15 innings at an economy of 5.30, including three five-fors, while his best figure reads 5/62. The same year, he made his First-Class (FC) debut, claiming 53 in 32 at an average of 30.62, including a fifer and the best figures of 9/93 in a match. The following year, he made his debut in the shortest format.

During the IPL 2021 Auction, Sakariya was roped in for ₹1.2 crore by RR, while he claimed 14 in 14. The same year, he earned his maiden national call-up and made his One-Day International (ODI) debut against Sri Lanka. To date, it happens to be his only ODI, bagging a couple at 4.25.

During the same tour, he also made his shortest format debut for Team India, and to date, he has played a couple, besides claiming one in an innings at 9.27. Overall in T20s, he has claimed 51 in 37 at 7.56, including a four-for and a fifer, while his best figure is 5/11. DC roped him during the IPL 2022 mega auction for ₹4.2 cr.

