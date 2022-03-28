Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, GT vs LSG: Hooda slams a quickfire half-century; social media lauds

    Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants are facing off in Match 4 of IPL 2022. Deepak Hooda has slammed a quick half-century to make LSG fans happy.

    Mumbai, First Published Mar 28, 2022, 9:09 PM IST

    It is turning out to be an exciting match between two new teams, Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), in Match 4 of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Being played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, Deepak Hooda has slammed a quickfire half-century. As a result, social media has lauded him.

    With this 50, Hooda has scored his fifth IPL half-century. It came off 36 deliveries, including five fours and a couple of sixes before falling for 55 to leg-spinner Rashid Khan after being trapped leg-before. Hooda continues his superb form across formats, as he has been on fire in the domestic circuit, leading to his India call-up a couple of months back.

    Earlier, Shubman Gill took a stunning catch to dismiss Evin Lewis. It was the third ball of the fourth over from pacer Varun Aaron, as a short outside off ball was pulled by Lewis after rocking back. As the ball sailed high up into the night sky, Gill ran out 20 yards towards deep mid-wicket, keeping his eyes on the ball and taking the catch while keeping it in control as he rolled over on the floor to complete it.

    As for the match, GT skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and put LSG to bat. However, the latter has been off to a rocky start, losing four wickets within the powerplay. So far, seamer Mohammed Shami has been the star, claiming three wickets, while LSG is trying to bounce back into the match, having scored around 120 after 16 overs.

