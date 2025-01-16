After 'no wives', now BCCI to implement no cook and personal security diktat for Team India players?

The recent report emerged that the Indian players were indiscipline during the recently concluded Test tour of Australia and head coach Gautam Gambhir recommended putting restrictions on the family staying with the players during the tour.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to implement strict measures to curb instances of indiscipline among Team India players during the tours. The proposed steps have been reportedly suggested during the review meeting for India’s disastrous five-match Test series against Australia at the BCCI’s headquarters in Mumbai on Saturday. 

The BCCI selection committee and officials were clearly disappointed with India’s lackluster performance in the Test tour of Australia, losing the series 1-3. For the first time in 10 years, Team India failed to defend the Border-Gavaskar Trophy title. The board has decided to come up with strict measures that ensure the players adhere to discipline and maintain professional code of conduct during the international tours. 

The recent report emerged that the Indian players were indiscipline during the recently concluded Test tour of Australia and head coach Gautam Gambhir recommended putting restrictions on the family staying with the players during the tour. As per the development by ANI, the BCCI will not allow Team India players to tag their personal staff and security guard during the international tours. 

“Players are not allowed to travel with their personal staffs which include Cook, Hairdresser, stylist, personal security guard on a tour anymore.” BCCI source as quoted by Asian News International (ANI). 

The Indian cricket board is set to bar Indian players taking private or independent transport to commute during the practice sessions and matches. The players will have to strictly use the team bus to commute to practice sessions and matches. Yashasvi Jaiswal had to take independent transport after he missed the team bus to Brisbane airport. The interdisciplinary has been one of the major issues over the last couple of years, with certain players failing to oblige to team’s rules, regulations and guidelines. 

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has put restrictions with regard to travel of family members and wives with Team India players for the international tours. It has been reported that wives and family members will not be allowed to stay for more than 14 days or two weeks for a 45-day international tour. Explaining the reason behind this potential implementation, the BCCI source said that players lacked team bonding as they were travelling in groups during the tour of Australia. The source further added that only once players were together for dinner during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. 

“The board is a bit concerned that a team that has been so consistent across formats for more than half a decade is suddenly struggling to click with almost the same set of players. It comes down to a lack of galvanising force in the team. It has emerged that players are consumed in their individual lives once they are done with training or a game," BCCI source told Times of India (TOI). 

The BCCI review meeting was itself evidence about the board's dissatisfaction over Team India’s performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. With major international fixtures ahead, including the white-ball series against England, and the Champions Trophy 2025, 

