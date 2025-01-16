'Fake news is easy to spread': Jasprit Bumrah denies reports of bed rest due to back injury

An injury concern looming over Jasprit Bumrah has delayed the BCCI selection committee announcing the squad for the ODI series against England and the Champions Trophy 2025.

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has brushed off the recent reports on being advised bed rest due to back swelling after returning from a gruelling Test tour of Australia. Bumrah suffered a back spasm during the series decider in Sydney and was immediately rushed to the hospital. Due to uneasiness on his back, the 31-year-old didn’t come out to bowl in the second innings, which proved costly for Team India.

An injury concern has been looming over Jasprit Bumrah since the conclusion of India’s disastrous Test series against Australia. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee delaying the squad announcement for the home ODI series against England and the Champions Trophy 2025. As per the recent report by Times of India (TOI) suggested that Bumrah returned home in Ahmedabad and has been advised bed rest due to back injury.

The report further added that the ace pacer has been asked to report at BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru for rehabilitation and recovery process. Bumrah will reportedly not rush back to competitive cricket owing to back injury, which has been troubling him over the last few years. The recent update on his back injury has panicked the Indian cricket fans.

However, Jasprit Bumrah dismissed the ‘fake news’ on his back injury update, stating that such claims have made him laugh while citing an unreliable source.

“I know fake news is easy to spread but this made me laugh 😂. Sources unreliable 😂” the No.1 Test bowler wrote on his X (formerly Twitter).

With Champions Trophy 2025 scheduled to take place in Pakistan and Dubai, Jasprit Bumrah’s availability for the marquee event remains doubtful as the BCCI is unsure whether he will remain fit in time ahead of the tournament. As per the reports, the right-arm pacer is set to miss the league stage of the Champions League.

Jasprit Bumrah is likely to be picked in the preliminary squad for the Champions Trophy and the BCCI selectors and medical team will keep a close watch on the progress before determining his participation in the tournament.

Jasprit Bumrah was the stand performer throughout the Border-Gavaskar Trophy claiming record-breaking 32 wickets, including three-wicket hauls, at an outstanding average of 13.06 and an economy rate of 2.76 in nine innings. Given his sensational performance with the ball, the pacer was awarded Player of the series despite India losing the series 1-3 to Australia.

During the course of the five-match Test series, Bumrah has surpassed Kapil Dev’s record of 51 Test wickets against Australia in Australia and also achieved the feat of becoming the fastest Indian pacer to pick 200 wickets in the format.

The BCCI selection committee is expected to announce the ODI squad for the England series and the preliminary squad for the Champions Trophy on Sunday, January 19. Team India will begin their Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 at Dubai International Stadium.

