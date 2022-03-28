IPL 2022, GT vs LSG: Ayush Badoni slams half-century on debut; here's more about him

Match 4 of IPL 2022 is happening between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants. Ayush Badoni has slammed a half-century on his IPL debut. Here's more about him.

It has been an enjoyable match so far between the two news teams, Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). In Match 4, being played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, LSG's uncapped Ayush Badoni rose to the occasion on his IPL debut. He slammed a half-century to put himself on notice.

Badoni's 50 came off 38 deliveries, including four fours and three sixes and fell for 54 to pacer Varun Aaron after being taken by skipper Hardik Pandya. Nevertheless, fans were delighted by his brave knock. However, since he is new to the circuit, many are not quite aware of him.

Before he arrived in IPL, he had played just five Twenty20s (T20s) for Delhi, while he scored just eight runs in an innings. As per Cricbuzz, he is an adaptable cricketer who also bowls off-spin deliveries and is ideally a valuable lower-order batter. However, he is also a complete package, as he dominated in all departments against Sri Lanka during his U-19 stint.

As for the match, GT skipper Pandya won the toss and put LSG to bat. However, the latter has been off to a rocky start, losing four wickets within the powerplay. Nevertheless, it bounced back in the closing stages of the innings, thanks to twin half-centuries from Deepak Hooda and Badoni, while seamer Mohammed Shami claimed three for GT, as LSG posted 158/6.

Brief scores: LSG 158/6 (Hooda- 55, Badoni- 54; Shami- 3/25) vs GT.