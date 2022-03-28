Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, GT vs LSG: Ayush Badoni slams half-century on debut; here's more about him

    Match 4 of IPL 2022 is happening between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants. Ayush Badoni has slammed a half-century on his IPL debut. Here's more about him.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs LSG, Gujarat Titans-Lucknow Super Giants: Ayush Badoni slams half-century on debut; heres more about him-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Mar 28, 2022, 9:44 PM IST

    It has been an enjoyable match so far between the two news teams, Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). In Match 4, being played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, LSG's uncapped Ayush Badoni rose to the occasion on his IPL debut. He slammed a half-century to put himself on notice.

    Badoni's 50 came off 38 deliveries, including four fours and three sixes and fell for 54 to pacer Varun Aaron after being taken by skipper Hardik Pandya. Nevertheless, fans were delighted by his brave knock. However, since he is new to the circuit, many are not quite aware of him.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Before he arrived in IPL, he had played just five Twenty20s (T20s) for Delhi, while he scored just eight runs in an innings. As per Cricbuzz, he is an adaptable cricketer who also bowls off-spin deliveries and is ideally a valuable lower-order batter. However, he is also a complete package, as he dominated in all departments against Sri Lanka during his U-19 stint.

    As for the match, GT skipper Pandya won the toss and put LSG to bat. However, the latter has been off to a rocky start, losing four wickets within the powerplay. Nevertheless, it bounced back in the closing stages of the innings, thanks to twin half-centuries from Deepak Hooda and Badoni, while seamer Mohammed Shami claimed three for GT, as LSG posted 158/6.
    Brief scores: LSG 158/6 (Hooda- 55, Badoni- 54; Shami- 3/25) vs GT.

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2022, 9:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs LSG, Gujarat Titans-Lucknow Super Giants: Deepak Hooda slams a quickfire half-century; social media lauds-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs LSG: Hooda slams a quickfire half-century; social media lauds

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs LSG, Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants: Shubman Gill takes a screamer to dismiss Evin Lewis; fans in awe-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs LSG: Shubman Gill takes a screamer to dismiss Evin Lewis; fans in awe

    Glenn Maxwell ties knot with Vini Raman in Indian wedding in Chennai; video goes viral-ayh

    Maxwell ties knot with Vini Raman in Indian wedding in Chennai; video goes viral

    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya delivers power-pact monologue ahead of Gujarat Titans' debut snt

    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya delivers power-pact monologue ahead of Gujarat Titans' debut

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Twenty20 T20 format has to be played with lot of fearless mindset - Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson-ayh

    IPL 2022: T20 format has to be played with lot of fearless mindset - RR skipper Samson

    Recent Stories

    Russia Ukraine War Was Chelsea owner Roman Ibramovich poisoned in Kyiv snt

    Russia-Ukraine War: Was Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich poisoned in Kyiv?

    India not buying crude oil in rupees from Russia: Govt clarifies

    India not buying crude oil in rupees from Russia: Govt clarifies

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs LSG, Gujarat Titans-Lucknow Super Giants: Deepak Hooda slams a quickfire half-century; social media lauds-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs LSG: Hooda slams a quickfire half-century; social media lauds

    BJP Foundation Day PM to address party workers on April 6 plans week long events gcw

    BJP Foundation Day: PM to address party workers on April 6, plans week-long events

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs LSG, Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants: Shubman Gill takes a screamer to dismiss Evin Lewis; fans in awe-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs LSG: Shubman Gill takes a screamer to dismiss Evin Lewis; fans in awe

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka hijab row: Student walks out of exam hall in Bagalkot; 39 miss exam in Mysuru-ycb

    Karnataka hijab row: Student walks out of exam hall in Bagalkot; 39 miss exam in Mysuru

    Video Icon
    Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022: Muslim students follow HC order, remove hijab and enter exam centers - ycb

    Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022: Muslim students follow HC order, remove hijab and enter exam centers

    Video Icon
    Man attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after breaching security cordon

    Man attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after breaching security cordon

    Video Icon
    Madrasas brainwash children, I will appeal to CM to ban them: Karnataka MLA Renukacharya - ycb

    Madrasas brainwash children, I will appeal to CM to ban them: Karnataka MLA Renukacharya

    Video Icon
    Bus tragedy in Andhra Pradesh several dead, injured - ycb

    Wedding turns tragic in Andhra Pradesh as bus falls into 50-feet pit killing 7, injuring 45

    Video Icon