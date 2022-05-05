IPL 2022, DC vs SRH: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

Delhi Capitals is up against SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022 on Thursday. As DC aims for a desperate win, here are the hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more.

Match 50 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) is happening between Delhi Capitals (DC) and former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). It will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. While DC desperately wants a win to stay in playoffs contention, SRH looks to stay in the top-four. In the same light, we present the hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more.

Current form

DC is ranked seventh, having won four of the nine matches and losing five, while it lost its previous game to new side Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by six runs. On the other hand, SRH is ranked four after playing the same number of matches, but just has the opposite results of that to DC, while it suffered defeat in its last game to four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 13 runs.

Teams strengths-weaknesses and players to watch

DC happens to be mostly balanced, while its bowling is somewhat strong. Although its batting might look a bit unstable, it is not at all a weak department. The likes of Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Rishabh Pant, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi would simply nail it.

In contrast, SRH is also strong in terms of bowling. While its batting has been uneven, it has displayed its strength in the last few games. Aiden Markram, Kane Williamson, Marco Jansen, Nicholas Pooran, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan will nail it.

Injury concerns and head-to-head

No side is suffering from any major injury concerns. As for their head-on meetings, SRH leads 11-9 in 20 clashes, while it's 8-7 for SRH in 15 encounters in India. It would be their first-ever face-off at Brabourne.

Weather and pitch report

The weather in Mumbai will be warm, with temperatures expected to be around 28-33 degrees and 67% humidity. The track is generally batting-friendly but has become slow in the past few matches. Nevertheless, the dew factor will compel the toss-winning side to bowl first.

Probable XI

DC: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman and Chetan Sakariya.

SRH: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Washington Sundar, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan and Umran Malik.

Fantasy XI

Batters: Warner, Tripathi, Shaw, Abhishek - Warner and Shaw will give a volcanic start, along with Abhishek firing at number three, while Tripathi can dominate anywhere.

Wicketkeeper: Pant - He is the only lad who happens to be in the best form in the department.

All-rounders: Axar, Markram, Lalit - Axar is nailing with his leg-spins, while he can be a handy finisher as Markram, whereas Lalit has been tumultuous with the bat.

Bowlers: Kuldeep (c), Natarajan, Malik (vc) - Kuldeep has tormented all with his spins, making him the must-have captain, while the remaining duo is terrorising all with their fierce pace, especially the latter, who is out most-sought deputy to Kuldeep.

Match details

Date and day: May 1, 2022 (Sunday)

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Time: 7.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)

Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

Prediction: DC to win with a more balanced side