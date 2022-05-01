IPL 2022, DC vs LSG: Rahul-Mohsin show takes Lucknow to second spot, Twitter jubilant

Lucknow Super Giants defeated Delhi Capitals by six runs in IPL 2022 on Sunday. LSG has jumped to the second spot, while Twitter was in a jubilant mood.

Match 45 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) saw new side Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) come up with a dominating performance against Delhi Capitals (DC). Played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, LSG secured a six-run win, thanks to performances from skipper KL Rahul and pacer Mohsin Khan. As LSG regained the second spot, Twitter went into a jubilant mood.

Winning the toss, LSG skipper Rahul opted to bat, as it lost its opening wicket in the fifth over of the powerplay after getting off to a good start. Pacer Shardul Thakur dismissed Quinton de Kock (23) at 42. However, Rahul (77) and Deepak Hooda (52) took control of the innings and put on a 95-run partnership for the second wicket to keep LSG in control.

Both Rahul and Hooda slammed their 29th and sixth IPL half-centuries, respectively, at this point before the stand was broken by Thakur in the 15th, as the latter departed back. Nonetheless, Rahul and Marcus Stoinis (17*) added 39 for the third wicket, while the former fell at 176 in the final over to Thakur again, as LSG finished on a demanding total of 195/3.

For DC, Thakur was the star, claiming all the three wickets, while leg-spinner Axar Patel was the most economical one from the side. In reply, DC was agitated, losing their openers for just 13 by the third over. Nevertheless, Mitchell Marsh (37) and Rishabh Pant (44) added 60 for the third wicket to keep DC well within the chase.

In the eighth, Marsh was dismissed by off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham and was down to 86/4 by the ninth, while Pant and Rovman Powell (35) put on 34 for the fifth wicket. Still, Pant eventually fell to Mohsin in the 13th. While it was down to 148/7, Axar (42*) and Kuldeep Yadav (16*) batted promisingly to put up a 41-run stand, but to no avail, as DC lost by six runs. With LSG jumping back to the second spot, Mohsin was the star with the ball, bagging four and being decently economical.

Brief scores: LSG 195/3 (Rahul- 77, Hooda- 52; Thakur- 3/40) defeated DC 189/7 (Marsh- 37, Pant- 44, Powell- 35, Axar- 42; Mohsin- 4/16) by six runs.