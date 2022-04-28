Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, DC vs KKR, Match Prediction: Delhi-Kolkata desperate to get back to winning ways

    On Thursday, the Delhi Capitals face off against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022. Both teams are desperate to get back to winning ways, as here is the match preview and winner prediction.

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 DC vs KKR delhi-kolkata Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi where to watch-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 28, 2022, 5:00 AM IST

    Match 41 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will see Delhi Capitals (DC) going head-on against former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). It will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. The match is crucial for both sides, as they look to get back to winning ways while we present the match preview and predict the winner.

    Current form
    DC has played seven matches, winning three and losing four, while it lost its last game to former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 15 runs and is placed seventh. As for KKR, it is ranked eighth, with three wins from eight matches and five losses, while it lost to new side Gujarat Titans (GT) by eight runs in the previous game.

    Teams strengths-weaknesses and players to watch
    DC is a balanced side, while its bowling happens to be its strength. Nevertheless, its batting has star power and is not a weak department. The likes of Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Rishabh Pant, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi will be the ones to watch out for.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    "

    As for KKR, it is a balanced side. While bowling is its strength, it has ample all-round options, making it a lethal side. Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Aaron Finch, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Mohammad Nabi, Sam Billings, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, and Pat Cummins could turn things around.

    Injury concerns and head-to-head
    No team is struggling with any injury, while DC has Mitchell Marsh and Tim Seifert back after COVID setbacks. In 31 matches between the two, KKR leads 16-14, while in 30 IPL meetings, KKR has a 16-13 advantage. Of the 23 encounters in India, KKR leads 13-9, while it would be their first-ever clash at Wankhede.

    Weather and pitch report
    The weather in Mumbai will be warm, with temperatures expected between 29-36 degrees and 55% humidity. The track will favour both, especially the batters, whereas with the dew factor coming in, the toss-winning side will prefer bowling first.

    ALSO READ: Yuvraj Singh calls for Rishabh Pant to be groomed as Test skipper

    "

    Probable XI
    DC:     Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman and Khaleel Ahmed.
    KKR: Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sam Billings (wk), Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy.

    Fantasy XI
    Batters:     Warner, Shreyas, Shaw - Warner and Shaw will give a flaming start, while Shreyas will fire at number three.
    Wicketkeeper: Pant - He is the one who outclasses everyone else in the department in terms of the current form.
    All-rounders: Narine, Russell (c), Patel, Lalit - While Narine, Russell and Patel have ruled across departments, Lalit has dominated well with the bat. Russell's dependability makes him the skipper.
    Bowlers: Umesh, Kuldeep (vc), Ahmed - Kuldeep is a no-brainer here because of his consistent spin impact, making him Russell's deputy, while Umesh and Ahmed have been great with their pace of late.

    Match details
    Date and day:     April 28, 2022 (Wednesday)
    Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
    Time: 7.30 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar
    Prediction: KKR wins due to historical advantage and DC's nervy run

    "

    Last Updated Apr 28, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
