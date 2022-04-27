Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Yuvraj Singh calls for Rishabh Pant to be groomed as Test skipper

    First Published Apr 27, 2022, 6:42 PM IST

    Rishabh Pant is evolving as a skipper by leading Delhi Capitals in the IPL. Meanwhile, Yuvraj Singh feels that Pant should be groomed for Test captaincy.

    Young Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is doing a decent job as the skipper of Delhi Capitals (DC). Although DC has struggled in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Pant has displayed bold captaincy skills equivalent to legendary former Indian and four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni. Meanwhile, former Indian swashbuckling batter Yuvraj Singh has noticed something significant in him.

    Yuvraj feels that Pant should be groomed as a future skipper for Team India in the Test circuit. Pant has scored 1,920 runs in 30 Tests at an average of 40.85, including four tons and nine half-centuries, while his top score happens to be 159. He has also claimed 107 catches and inflicted 11 stumpings. Besides, he also led and helped Delhi finish as the runner-up during the 2017-18 Ranji Trophy.

    Speaking to the new sports channel Sports18, reports IANS, Yuvraj said, "You must get someone ready. Like Mahi became captain out of nowhere, they made him, right! Then he evolved. The keeper is always a good thinker because he always has the best view of the ground. You pick a young guy who can be a future captain, give him time and don't expect miracles in the first six months or a year. I feel you must believe in the younger guys to get the job done."

    When asked about critics calling Pant immature, Yuvraj reckoned, "I was immature at that age. Virat [Kohli] was immature when he was captain at that age. But, he [Pant] is maturing with time. I don't know how the support staff think about it, but I think he is the right guy to lead the Test team."

