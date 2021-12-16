IPL 2022: South African legendary pacer Dale Steyn to be SunRisers Hyderabad bowling coach?

SunRisers Hyderabad has a bowling coach in the form of Muttiah Muralitharan. However, as per reports, Dale Steyn can take up the role. He happens to be a former SRH player.

Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan happens to be the current bowling coach of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). However, if the reports are accurate, he can be replaced by IPL 2022. Also, former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn has been tipped as a favourite to replace him.

As per Cricbuzz, Steyn has already been approached by SRH while talks are underway. It is understood that Steyn is ready to accept the role, while an announcement can be made by next week. Steyn happens to be a former SRH pacer, having played for three seasons between 2013-15. He also played for the former Hyderabad franchise, Deccan Chargers, between 2011-12.

Steyn has been a prolific pacer. He has claimed 64 wickets in 47 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) at an economy of 6.94. In the IPL, he has claimed 97 from 95 at 6.91. Besides DC and SRH, he also played for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and former franchise Gujarat Lions (GL).