    IND vs WI 2021-22, 3rd T20I: Men in Blue eye another clean sweep, Windies plays for pride

    India and Windies clash in the final T20I in Kolkata. The hosts lead the series 2-0. Can the visitors avoid a series and tour whitewash?

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2021-22, 3rd T20I preview: Team analysis, players to watch, pitch, weather, probable, fantasy xi, live streaming-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Kolkata, First Published Feb 20, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
    India has produced a phenomenal all-round performance against the Windies in both the limited-overs format of the ongoing tour. For the last time in this tour, the two teams clash in the final Twenty20 International (T20I) at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday. While the hosts clean swept the One-Day Internationals (ODIs) 3-0, it looks to be the case in T20Is too. As the visitors look to finish the tour on a high, we present the preview of this final T20I.

    Current form
    India won its last T20I series at home to New Zealand, clean sweeping 3-0. As for the Windies, it barely managed to edge past England at home 3-2. Thus, the momentum is clearly in favour of the former. On the other hand, the latter will have to toil to finish the tour on a high.

    ALSO READ: Asian Games 2022 - BCCI unlikely to send men's team to Hangzhou

    Team strength & weaknesses, and players to watch out
    India has a flat side, meaning it has a similar composition and will be equally strong in both departments. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will again give a hard time to the Windies.

    On the other hand, the Windies will be heavy on its bowling. However, it has barely done any damage to the Indian batters, while its batting possesses some top stars that can turn things around quickly. Kieron Pollard, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran, Sheldon Cottrell, Odean Smith and Hayden Walsh are some of the ones who can help the Windies restore its pride.

    ALSO READ: IND vs WI 2021-22: BCCI gives bio-bubble break to Kohli and Pant ahead of 3rd T20I

    Injury concerns and head-to-head
    None of the sides has any injury concerns. However, the Indians will be missing out on Kohli and Pant, who have been granted a bio-bubble break. Both sides have met in 19 T20Is, with India having a lead of 12-6. In nine meetings in India, India possesses a 76-2 authority, while in Kolkata, the hosts have won all three matches against the side so far.

    Weather and pitch report
    On Sunday, the Kolkata weather could see some scattered rainfalls, with the temperature expected around 18-29 degrees. As for the pitch, it will remain good for batting throughout, while with the dew factor in mind, the side winning the toss would prefer to chase.

    ALSO READ: IND vs WI 2021-22, 2nd T20I - Kohli, Pant hand India series win; Twitter celebrates

    Probable XI
    IND:     Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi and Yuzvendra Chahal.
    WI: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard (c), Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Jason Holder and Sheldon Cottrell.

    Fantasy XI
    Batters    : Rohit, Yadav, Mayers, Powell - Rohit and Mayers will give the perfect start, while Yadav will dominate at third, whereas Powell consolidates in the middle-order.
    Wicketkeeper: Pooran (c) - With Pant out, Pooran is the only lad who makes it in this department, thanks to his blazing batting form that also makes him the skipper
    All-rounders: Venkatesh, Chase (vc) - While Venky has been lethal with the bat, Chase's ability to spin in a deadly manner has troubled the batters and makes him Pooran's deputy.
    Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar, Chahal, Cottrell, Bishnoi - Chahal and Bishnoi have made heavy impacts with their spin, making them no-brainers here, while Bhuvi and Cottrell have given the batters some tricky time with their lethal pace.

    Match details
    Date and day:     February 20, 2022 (Sunday)
    Venue: Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata
    Time: 7 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD)
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

    Last Updated Feb 20, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
