Asian Games 2022: BCCI unlikely to send men's team to Hangzhou

Cricket will be played at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou. The men's and women's teams will feature in it. However, BCCI is unlikely to send its teams.

It would be a landmark moment during the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou. Cricket will return to the competition in both men's and women's forms. However, it might not feature teams from India, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is contemplating not disturbing its existing scheduling commitments.

Speaking on the same, BCCI secretary Jay Shah commented that it is highly lucrative for any cricketing board to host India. It would be of utmost importance to honour them in the post-COVID era. While BCCI was initially reluctant in cricket's inclusion in competitive games, including the Olympics, it has changed its stance of late. It is working with the International Cricket Council (ICC), pushing for its inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Games.