    Is Virat Kohli a fan of Allu Arjun? Check out his Srivalli walk (Watch)

    Virat Kohli celebrated his tough catch with Allu Arjun's 'Srivalli' walk from his superhot film Pushpa!

    Is Virat Kohli an Allu Arjun fan? Check out his Srivalli walk (Video)
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Feb 10, 2022, 7:16 PM IST
    It has been about two months since Telugu star Allu Arjun’s Pushpa was released, but the film's craze has ceased to die down. Many Bollywood celebrities and cricketers from other countries have shared videos of dancing to Pushpa songs or lip-syncing to its iconic dialogues. 

    A video of Virat Kohli's unique 'Srivalli' song celebration he did in the 2nd ODI against West Indies after taking a tough catch, is going viral on the internet. 

    After the triumphant catch, Kohli celebrated it with a trending 'Srivalli' hook step, which has broken the internet. After extending its theatrical run and getting a fantastic response at the Box office, the Hindi version of the movie had marked its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video. Pushpa managed to set a massive record at the box office and with high viewership on OTT platform.

    Also Read: Alia Bhatt expresses her wish to share screen space with Allu Arjun

    With the film's massive success, Allu Arjun has become a viral sensation and a big name across the nation.

    Also Read: Pushpa star Allu Arjun gets warm welcome by friends, family; see pictures

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2022, 7:24 PM IST
