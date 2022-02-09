IND vs WI 2021-22, 2nd ODI: Windies bowls, Pollard out with niggle as Pooran leads

India is facing off against Windies in the second ODI on Wednesday. WI has opted to bowl without Kieron Pollard, who is out with a niggle. Nicolas Pooran leads the Caribbeans.

On Wednesday, India and Windies are clashing in the second One-Day International (ODI) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Windies skipper Nicolas Pooran has won the toss and opted to bowl, with regular skipper Kieron Pollard missing out due to a niggle. India already leads the three-match series 1-0.

Speaking during the toss, Pooran stated that it would be vital for the Windies to play and present a decent brand of cricket. He rues that Pollard missing out is indeed a setback, but the team is ready to put on the show with talented resources available. As for Pollard's replacement, Odean Smith comes in.

In the meantime, Indian captain Rohit Sharma commented, "It's going to be a challenging one. We always wanted to bat first and put the score on the board, and today gives us a chance. We're not thinking too far ahead at the moment. If we do things right, we will always do well and get the runs on the board. One change for us: KL Rahul comes back in place of Ishan Kishan."

Playing XI

IND: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna.

WI: Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Fabian Allen, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph and Kemar Roach.