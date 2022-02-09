  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs WI 2021-22, 2nd ODI: Windies bowls, Pollard out with niggle as Pooran leads

    India is facing off against Windies in the second ODI on Wednesday. WI has opted to bowl without Kieron Pollard, who is out with a niggle. Nicolas Pooran leads the Caribbeans.

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2021-22, 2nd ODI toss report: WI opts to bowl, Kieron Pollard out with niggle as Nicolas Pooran leads-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Ahmedabad, First Published Feb 9, 2022, 1:21 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    On Wednesday, India and Windies are clashing in the second One-Day International (ODI) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Windies skipper Nicolas Pooran has won the toss and opted to bowl, with regular skipper Kieron Pollard missing out due to a niggle. India already leads the three-match series 1-0.

    Speaking during the toss, Pooran stated that it would be vital for the Windies to play and present a decent brand of cricket. He rues that Pollard missing out is indeed a setback, but the team is ready to put on the show with talented resources available. As for Pollard's replacement, Odean Smith comes in.

    ALSO READ: India vs Windies 2021-22, 2nd ODI - Men in Blue eager to seal the series

    In the meantime, Indian captain Rohit Sharma commented, "It's going to be a challenging one. We always wanted to bat first and put the score on the board, and today gives us a chance. We're not thinking too far ahead at the moment. If we do things right, we will always do well and get the runs on the board. One change for us: KL Rahul comes back in place of Ishan Kishan."

    Playing XI
    IND:     Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna.
    WI: Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Fabian Allen, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph and Kemar Roach.

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2022, 1:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Ahmedabad franchise tweaks its official name to Gujarat Titans-ayh

    IPL 2022: Ahmedabad franchise tweaks its official name to Gujarat Titans

    India vs Windies/West Indies, IND vs WI 2021-22, 2nd ODI preview: Team analysis, players to watch, head-to-head, weather, pitch, probable, fantasy xi-ayh

    India vs Windies 2021-22, 2nd ODI: Men in Blue eager to seal the series

    Did MS Dhoni save Mohammed Siraj career after an unsuccessful IPL 2019?-ayh

    Did MS Dhoni save Mohammed Siraj's career after an unsuccessful IPL 2019?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: It's official, Ahmedabad franchise to be known as Ahmedabad Titans-ayh

    IPL 2022: It's official, Ahmedabad franchise to be known as Ahmedabad Titans

    Eyeing return to Team India, Hardik Pandya to skip Ranji Trophy 2021-22 with focus on white-ball cricket-ayh

    Eyeing Team India return, Hardik Pandya to skip Ranji Trophy 2021-22 with focus on white-ball cricket

    Recent Stories

    Malala Yousafzai trolled for hijab remark Twitter quotes excerpts from her book gcw

    Malala Yousafzai trolled for hijab remark, Twitter quotes excerpts from her book

    football West Ham Kurt Zouma cat kicking incident Thousands sign petition demanding prosecution

    Kurt Zouma cat kicking incident: Thousands sign petition demanding prosecution

    Why did Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan miss Lata Mangeshkar's funeral? Here's what we know RCB

    Why did Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan miss Lata Mangeshkar's funeral? Here's what we know

    Anna Hazare calls for indefinite strike from February 14 - ADT

    Anna Hazare calls for indefinite strike from February 14

    UP Election 2022 Over 600 candidates on 58 seats in fray in first phase gcw

    UP Election 2022: Over 600 candidates on 58 seats in fray in first phase

    Recent Videos

    Video How Kerala trekker R Babu, trapped on hill for 2 days, was rescued-dnm

    Video: How Kerala trekker R Babu, trapped on hill for 2 days, was rescued

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Hijab row Girl hounded by mob with saffron scarves at Mandya college

    Karnataka Hijab row: Girl hounded by mob with saffron scarves at Mandya college

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs OFC: Odisha FC has to improve some aspects despite win - Kino Garcia on SC East Bengal win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC has to improve some aspects despite win - Kino Garcia

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs OFC: SC East Bengal will try to use the best players - Mario Rivera on Odisha FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal will try to use the best players - Mario Rivera

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 84): Odisha FC upsets SC East Bengal 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 84): Odisha FC upsets SC East Bengal 2-1

    Video Icon