  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India vs Windies 2021-22, 2nd ODI: Men in Blue eager to seal the series

    India and Windies will face each other in the second ODI on Wednesday. India leads the three-match series 1-0. Can Men in Blue seal the deal, or do Caribbeans bounce back?

    India vs Windies/West Indies, IND vs WI 2021-22, 2nd ODI preview: Team analysis, players to watch, head-to-head, weather, pitch, probable, fantasy xi-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Ahmedabad, First Published Feb 9, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    It will be a tough battle at hand, as India and Windies face off in the second One-Day International (ODI) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. India is already in the driver's seat with a 1-0 lead, while the Windies will be desperate for a comeback. In the same light, we present the match preview of this virtual decider.

    Current form
    India suffered a 0-3 whitewash in its last ODI outing in South Africa. On the other hand, Windies is coming off an embarrassing 1-2 loss to Ireland at home. Thus, going by the trend, wither teams are the favourites, while India playing at home has a significant advantage.

    ALSO READ: Did MS Dhoni save Mohammed Siraj's career after an unsuccessful IPL 2019?

    Team strength & weaknesses, and players to watch out
    India will rely on its batting loaded with superstars, making it its strength. However, its bowling was phenomenal in the last game and could prove to be the x-factor in this tie as well. Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Siraj will be the ones to make an impact.

    For Windies, it will be its bowling that is its strength, that troubled the Indian batters to some extent in the last game. However, its batting must not be taken lightly at any cost. Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran, Alzari Joseph, Kemar Roach and Hayden Walsh could turn things around for the Caribbean.

    ALSO READ: ICC T20 World Cup 2022 - India vs Pakistan match tickets sold out within 5 minutes

    Injury concerns and head-to-head
    While both sides don't have any significant injury concerns, India hopes to have Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shreyas Iyer back from COVID soon. The two teams have faced each other in 134 ODIs, locked at 64 wins each. Meanwhile, in India, the host has a marginal lead of 30-28. In Ahmedabad, of the six encounters between the two, Windies has an authority of 4-2.

    Weather and pitch report
    The Ahmedabad weather will be cold, with expected temperatures between 16-29 degrees. Although the track gets slow with the passing game, keeping the dew factor in mind under lights, it will be better to chase upon winning the toss.

    ALSO READ: Eyeing Team India return, Hardik Pandya to skip Ranji Trophy 2021-22 with focus on white-ball cricket

    Probable XI
    IND:     Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna.
    WI: Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein and Kemar Roach.

    Fantasy XI
    Batters:     Rohit, Bravo, Yadav - Rohit and Bravo will give the perfect start, while Yadav will consolidate in the middle.
    Wicketkeeper: Pant - While there were three other contenders, considering the form and hitting abilities, Pant makes the cut.
    All-rounders: Holder, Allen, Sundar (vc) - Holder has been doing great across departments, while Allen can do the same with the bat. Sundar has been effective with his spins, making him deputy captain.
    Bowlers: Chahal (c), Krishna, Siraj, Joseph - Chahal was heavily impactful with his spin and would be no different this time, making him the skipper. The remaining three were great with their pace and would be the same story in this game.

    ALSO READ: IND vs WI 2021-22, 1st ODI - Men in Blue script 6-wicket win during 1,000th ODI, netizens applaud

    Match details
    Date and day:     February 9, 2022 (Wednesday)
    Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
    Time: 1.30 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD)
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Did MS Dhoni save Mohammed Siraj career after an unsuccessful IPL 2019?-ayh

    Did MS Dhoni save Mohammed Siraj's career after an unsuccessful IPL 2019?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: It's official, Ahmedabad franchise to be known as Ahmedabad Titans-ayh

    IPL 2022: It's official, Ahmedabad franchise to be known as Ahmedabad Titans

    Eyeing return to Team India, Hardik Pandya to skip Ranji Trophy 2021-22 with focus on white-ball cricket-ayh

    Eyeing Team India return, Hardik Pandya to skip Ranji Trophy 2021-22 with focus on white-ball cricket

    India vs Windies/West Indies, IND vs WI 2021-22, 1st ODI: Men in Blue script 6-wicket win during 1,000th ODI, netizens applaud-ayh

    IND vs WI 2021-22, 1st ODI: Men in Blue script 6-wicket win during 1,000th ODI, netizens applaud

    Suresh Raina's father Trilokchand passes away after losing battle to cancer-ayh

    Suresh Raina's father Trilokchand passes away after losing battle to cancer

    Recent Stories

    Rahul Gandhi hits back at PM Modi says he didnt answer my questions BJP terrified of Congress gcw

    Rahul Gandhi's comeback on PM Modi's dig at Jawaharlal Nehru

    9 global firms that fell for Pakistan s Kashmir propaganda gcw

    9 global firms that fell for Pakistan’s Kashmir propaganda

    Facebook Instagram block Army's Chinar Corps; no response since 10 days

    Facebook, Instagram block Army's Chinar Corps; no response since 10 days

    Hollywood Oscars 2022 nominations: The Power of The Dog, West Side Story are the front runners in most categories drb

    Oscars 2022 nominations: The Power of The Dog, West Side Story are the front runners in most categories

    Punjab Election 2022 Rahul Gandhi was misled Sidhu wouldve been right choice for Punjab CM says wife Navjot Kaur gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Rahul was misled, Sidhu would've been right choice for Punjab CM, says wife Navjot Kaur

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka Hijab row Girl hounded by mob with saffron scarves at Mandya college

    Karnataka Hijab row: Girl hounded by mob with saffron scarves at Mandya college

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs OFC: Odisha FC has to improve some aspects despite win - Kino Garcia on SC East Bengal win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC has to improve some aspects despite win - Kino Garcia

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs OFC: SC East Bengal will try to use the best players - Mario Rivera on Odisha FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal will try to use the best players - Mario Rivera

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 84): Odisha FC upsets SC East Bengal 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 84): Odisha FC upsets SC East Bengal 2-1

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: BJP's work in five years helped overcome challenges, says sitting MLA Saurabh Srivastava-dnm

    UP Election 2022: BJP’s work in five years helped overcome challenges, says sitting MLA Saurabh Srivastava

    Video Icon