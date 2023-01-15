Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill slam centuries to put India in top, supporters applaud

    IND vs SL 2022-23: India is taking the attack to Sri Lanka on Sunday in the final Thiruvananthapuram ODI. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill slammed centuries, while supporters applauded them.

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/3rd ODI: Supporters applaud Shubman Gill as he slams maiden ODI century at home-ayh
    Team India is in dominant form, taking the attack to Sri Lanka in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Batting first, the hosts are off to a dominant start despite the slow pitch. Moreover, opener Shubman Gill outsmarted the Lankan bowlers by slamming his second ODI century and his first at home, which arrived off 11 balls, including 11 fours and a couple of sixes, and had a strike rate of around 120.00. Eventually, he was dismissed in the 34th over after being cleaned up by Kasun Rajitha.

    However, his innings impressed his supporters, who applauded his knock on social media. Following his ton, Gill became the third batter to score the most runs in his opening eight ODIs and the highest for India.

    Gill has also been well-aided by former Indian skipper and top-order batter Virat Kohli, who has struck his 46th ODI ton that arrived through 85 deliveries, including ten fours and a six, and possesses a strike rate of above 134.00. Kohli has now hit his 10th hundred against the Lankans, the most by a batter against a side in the ODIs.

