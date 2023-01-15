IND vs SL 2022-23: 'That is a legitimate form of dismissal' - Ashwin on Shami 'Mankading' Shanka

IND vs SL 2022-23: Mohammed Shami ran out Dasun Shanaka for backing up during the opening ODI, only for Rohit Sharma to withdraw the appeal. However, Ravichandran Ashwin has asserted that it "is a legitimate form of dismissal".

Star Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin said it's surprising to see so many "taboos" regarding the 'Mankad' form of run-out dismissal and asked why bowlers are constantly subjected to different "treatments". Veteran India pacer Mohammed Shami had tried to run out Dasun Shanaka at the non-striker's end when the batter left the crease while backing up during the opening One-Day International (ODI) in Guwahati on January 10. However, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma interfered and withdrew the appeal by Shami as Shanaka, then batting at 98, went on to complete his century. Ashwin, a vocal supporter of the form of dismissal, on Saturday backed Shami, saying the umpire has to declare the batter out.

"Of course, Shami's run out... When Shanaka was on 98, Shami ran him out in the non-striker's end, and he appealed too. Rohit withdrew that appeal. So, many people tweeted about that immediately. I am going to keep repeating only one thing, guys. The game situation is immaterial. That is a legitimate form of dismissal," Ashwin spoke on his YouTube channel.

During the post-match presentation, Rohit had declared that he withdrew the appeal against Shanaka as the Lankan skipper was on 98. Shanaka eventually ended his innings at an unbeaten 108, even as Lanka lost the game by 67 runs. "If you ask for an LBW appeal or a caught-behind appeal, nobody will check with the captain on whether they are sure about the appeal," Ashwin expressed.

"They will give him out if the bowler appeals, and that is the end. See, even if one fielder appeals, the umpire has to declare a player out if he is out. So, I find it surprising to have so many taboos surrounding this mode of dismissal. But the complete dismissal is regarding what the bowler does. The right of making that dismissal or that appeal or decision lies with the bowler, right," added Ashwin.

Drawing a conceit with a batter walking out, Ashwin sounded: "In so many games, a batter has nicked and walked without waiting for the umpire's decision. At that time, the batting team captain won't come and ask, 'With whose permission did you walk like that? Did you forget the team's cause? Go back and continue playing.' These different treatments for bowlers and batters have been taking place for many years now."

Such run-outs when a non-striker batter is out of the crease while backing up before the bowler releases the ball are known as 'Mankading'. The name comes from the first recorded mode of dismissal by Vinoo Mankad when he ran out Bill Brown twice in the 1947-48 Test against Australia. In October last year, the International Cricket Council (ICC) amended its rule book, declaring that the run-outs at the bowler's end were no longer considered 'unfair play'.

