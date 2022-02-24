IND vs SL 2021-22, 1st T20I: Lanka opts to field, Gaikwad out with wrist injury

India and Sri Lanka meet in the opening T20I in Lucknow on Thursday. The visitors have won the toss and will be fielding. Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad is out with a wrist injury.

After a one-sided encounter against the Windies, India takes on neighbour Sri Lanka in the opening Twenty20 International (T20I) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday. The visitors have won the toss and have elected to field first, the preferred choice for all.

Speaking after winning the toss, Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka said it is a good pitch. He backed his bowling attack that has been doing great in the last few matches. He confirmed a couple of injuries, forcing changes, as Dinesh Chandimal and Jeffrey Vandersay come in for Maheesh Theekshana and Kusal Mendis.

In the meantime, Indian captain Rohit Sharma measured, "We were looking to chase as well, not sure how the pitches in India plays. But, we now know we need to bat well. The pitch played well at the last time we played here, about four years back. Nothing changes as far as the team's goals are concerned."

"We need to do the right things as a team and keep ticking all the right boxes. It's a challenge for the new brave - from the last game we played, we have six changes. Ruturaj was supposed to play, but he has a wrist injury and will not play today," concluded Rohit.

Playing XI

IND: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal.

SL: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Kumara.