IND vs SL 2021-22, 1st T20I: India eyes first blood against an unnerved Sri Lanka

India and Sri Lanka face off in the first T20I on Thursday. The former, being the host, has the advantage, as it eyes a winning start. Here is the match preview.

After a comfortable 3-0 clean sweep against the Windies, India prepares to take on Sri Lanka in a three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series at home. Thursday, the opening match will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Both teams will aim for a winning start as the hosts move in with another endearing approach. We present the match preview here.

Current form

India is coming off a 3-0 clean sweep over Windies at home. On the other hand, Lanka suffered a 1-4 defeat in Australia. Thus, the momentum is clearly with the hosts. However, given the visitors' nature of pulling off upsets, they must not be taken lightly at any cost.

Team strength & weaknesses, and players to watch out

Considering the Indian team, it has a more powerful bowling attack than its batting. However, considering some of the star power and talent in its batting, the department cannot be taken lightly. Skipper Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal are some of the ones who can rule.

As for Lanka, it too has a considerably strong bowling attack, having moved in with loads of all-rounders, especially bowlers. On paper, its batting looks extremely weak. The likes of Kusal Mendis, skipper Dasun Shanaka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Chandimal, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chammeera and Lahiru Kumara could make a difference.

Injury concerns and head-to-head

India has no injury concerns. However, Lanka will be without Hasaranga, at least for the first game, having tested COVID positive in Melbourne. The two teams have clashed in 22 T20Is, with India leading 14-7, while in India, the hosts lead 8-2 in 11 matches. It would be their maiden clash in Lucknow.

Weather and pitch report

The Lucknow weather will be soothing, with an expected temperature between 16-29 degrees. As for the pitch, it would be slightly slow, while chasing might be the preferred option considering the dew factor at night. However, with the nature of the wicket slowing down, batting first would not be a bad option either.

Probable XI

IND: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda/Sanju Samson (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravi Bishnoi.

SL: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Praveen Jayawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera and Binura Fernando.

Fantasy XI

Batters: Rohit (c), Iyer, Nissanka - Rohit will give the perfect start, while Nissanka and Iyer will dominate in the middle-order. Rohit's consistency makes him the skipper.

Wicketkeepers: Mendis, Kishan - Kisha would be perfect as an opener, while Mendis would fire at number three.

All-rounders: Jadeja (vc), Venkatesh - Jadeja will be impactful with his spins and can bat when required, while Venkatesh would be the vice versa. Jadeja's reliability makes him the deputy.

Bowlers: Harshal, Chameera, Bumrah, Theekshana - Theekshana is the only viable option to impact with his spins, while the remaining trio is sure to be deadly with their pace.

Match details

Date and day: February 24, 2022 (Thursday)

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Time: 7 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD)

Where to watch (Online): Hotstar