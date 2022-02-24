  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs SL 2021-22, 1st T20I: India eyes first blood against an unnerved Sri Lanka

    India and Sri Lanka face off in the first T20I on Thursday. The former, being the host, has the advantage, as it eyes a winning start. Here is the match preview.

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, 1st T20I preview: Team analysis, players to watch, weather, pitch, head to head, probable, fantasy xi, live streaming-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Lucknow, First Published Feb 24, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    After a comfortable 3-0 clean sweep against the Windies, India prepares to take on Sri Lanka in a three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series at home. Thursday, the opening match will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Both teams will aim for a winning start as the hosts move in with another endearing approach. We present the match preview here.

    Current form
    India is coming off a 3-0 clean sweep over Windies at home. On the other hand, Lanka suffered a 1-4 defeat in Australia. Thus, the momentum is clearly with the hosts. However, given the visitors' nature of pulling off upsets, they must not be taken lightly at any cost.

    Team strength & weaknesses, and players to watch out
    Considering the Indian team, it has a more powerful bowling attack than its batting. However, considering some of the star power and talent in its batting, the department cannot be taken lightly. Skipper Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal are some of the ones who can rule.

    ALSO READ: ICC T20I Rankings - Virat Kohli remains at 10th, KL Rahul drops to 6th

    As for Lanka, it too has a considerably strong bowling attack, having moved in with loads of all-rounders, especially bowlers. On paper, its batting looks extremely weak. The likes of Kusal Mendis, skipper Dasun Shanaka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Chandimal, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chammeera and Lahiru Kumara could make a difference.

    Injury concerns and head-to-head
    India has no injury concerns. However, Lanka will be without Hasaranga, at least for the first game, having tested COVID positive in Melbourne. The two teams have clashed in 22 T20Is, with India leading 14-7, while in India, the hosts lead 8-2 in 11 matches. It would be their maiden clash in Lucknow.

    Weather and pitch report
    The Lucknow weather will be soothing, with an expected temperature between 16-29 degrees. As for the pitch, it would be slightly slow, while chasing might be the preferred option considering the dew factor at night. However, with the nature of the wicket slowing down, batting first would not be a bad option either.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SL - Rested for T20Is, Virat Kohli spotted dressed as a Sikh; here's why

    Probable XI
    IND:     Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda/Sanju Samson (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravi Bishnoi.
    SL: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Praveen Jayawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera and Binura Fernando.

    Fantasy XI
    Batters:     Rohit (c), Iyer, Nissanka - Rohit will give the perfect start, while Nissanka and Iyer will dominate in the middle-order. Rohit's consistency makes him the skipper.
    Wicketkeepers: Mendis, Kishan - Kisha would be perfect as an opener, while Mendis would fire at number three.
    All-rounders: Jadeja (vc), Venkatesh - Jadeja will be impactful with his spins and can bat when required, while Venkatesh would be the vice versa. Jadeja's reliability makes him the deputy.
    Bowlers: Harshal, Chameera, Bumrah, Theekshana - Theekshana is the only viable option to impact with his spins, while the remaining trio is sure to be deadly with their pace.

    Match details
    Date and day:     February 24, 2022 (Thursday)
    Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
    Time: 7 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD)
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

    Last Updated Feb 24, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Wriddhiman Saha: My nature isn't such that I will harm anyone to the extent of ending someone's career-ayh

    'Hurt and offended' Saha warns of revealing journalist name if threats continue

    Why cricketers prefer Indian Premier League IPL over any other Twenty20 T20 league?-ayh

    Why cricketers prefer IPL over any other T20 league?

    Pakistan Super League, PSL 2022: Haris Rauf slaps Kamran Ghulam for dropping catches; here's what happened next-ayh

    PSL 2022: Haris Rauf slaps Kamran Ghulam for dropping catch; here's what happened next

    Wriddhiman Saha journalist controversy: BCCI to speak to wicketkeeper and investigate claims of threat-ayh

    Saha journalist controversy: BCCI to speak to wicketkeeper and investigate claims of threat

    Neeraj Chopra, Dinesh Karthik to celebrate India-UK Week of Sport-ayh

    Neeraj Chopra, Dinesh Karthik to celebrate India-UK Week of Sport

    Recent Stories

    Kim Kardashian paid over $100,000 to paint her expensive cars to match her mansion (Watch) RCB

    OMG! Kim Kardashian paid over $100,000 to paint her expensive cars to match her mansion (Watch)

    Ukraine s president Zelenskyy demands clear security guarantees from Russia gcw

    Ukraine's president Zelenskyy demands 'clear' security guarantees from Russia

    Karnataka HC says wearing religious garments confined to students only gcw

    Karnataka HC says wearing religious garments confined to students only

    Money laundering case Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik sent to ED custody till March 3 gcw

    Money laundering case: Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik sent to ED custody till March 3

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee calls NCP leader Sharad Pawar extends support post Nawab Malik s arrest gcw

    Mamata Banerjee speaks to Sharad Pawar, extends support post Nawab Malik's arrest

    Recent Videos

    Explained Vladimir Putin's brinksmanship over Luhansk and Donesk

    Explained: Vladimir Putin's brinksmanship over Luhansk and Donetsk

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022 Priyanka Gandhi Exclusive Interview with Asianet News

    Priyanka Gandhi Exclusive: 'Free ration a political strategy; poor kept poor for votes'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs East Bengal: Glad that MCFC stuck through to what it is trying to do - Buckingham on SCEB success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Glad that MCFC stuck through to what it is trying to do - Buckingham on SCEB success

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs East Bengal: SCEB players are demonstrating that they can win against everyone - Mario Rivera on MCFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB players are demonstrating that they can win against everyone - Rivera on MCFC loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs East Bengal Match Highlights (Game 98): MCFC grazes past SCEB to make Top-4 return-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 98): MCFC grazes past SCEB to make Top-4 return

    Video Icon