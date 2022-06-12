IND vs SA 2022, Cuttack T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

India and South Africa will clash in the second T20I in Cuttack on Sunday. Meanwhile, here is the best Fantasy XI for the tie, along with the predicted XI and other match details.

It was an intense clash in the opening Twenty20 Internationals (T20I) in Delhi, in which South Africa won commendably by seven wickets against India on Friday. However, the five-match series is far from over. The focus shifts to the second T20I, to be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday. The situation in the city is gloomy, with overnight rains. However, there is an 80% chance that the game will be played with no rain interruptions as the hosts look to bounce back and square the series. On the same note, we present the ideal Fantasy XI for this tie, along with the best Probable XI and other match details.

Probable XI

India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c), Hardik Pandya (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Avesh Khan.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der-Dussen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Batters: Gaikwad, Kishan (c), Iyer, van der-Dussen (vc), Miller

Gaikwad and Kishan will be explosive as openers, especially the latter, whose deadly form makes him the skipper. While Iyer will dominate at number three, van der-Dussen and Miller would nail it in the middle, with Miller acting as the ideal finisher. Van der-Dussen's impactfulness makes him Kishan's deputy.

Wicketkeeper: Pant

He is the only lad in the department who fired in the last game and currently looks to be in a stable form.

All-rounders: Pandya, Pretorious

Pandya is nailing it as a finisher, while he has been averaging well with his fast bowling. Also, Pretorious has been impactful with his pace, making him the right choice.

Bowlers: Harshal, Bhuvneshwar, Nortje

We move in with an all-round pace attack, as all the three showed excellent calibre in the last game, while the cloudy conditions in Cuttack will allow the trio to seam the ball to their utmost advantage.

Match details

Date and day: June 12, 2022 (Sunday)

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

Time: 7.00 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)

Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

Prediction: India wins due to a conditional advantage