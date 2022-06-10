IND vs SA 2022: 'Looking forward to coming back stronger' - Kuldeep Yadav on missing out

Kuldeep Yadav has been ruled out of the T20Is vs South Africa due to an injury. While he is disappointed, he has vowed to make a strong comeback.

Indian chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav was ruled out of the ongoing five-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series against South Africa. He was the second Indian to be ruled out of the series after wicketkeeper-opener cum skipper KL Rahul for the same reason. As a result, Kuldeep has been gutted because of the same. It would have been his long-awaited comeback to the national side in nearly two years. His successful performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 was the reason behind his resurgence and comeback to Team India. Meanwhile, he has vowed to make a strong comeback following his injury recovery.

Taking to his social media handles, Kuldeep posted, "Disappointed to miss out on the SA series due to an injury, but I am sure the boys will give their best on the pitch, and I am backing them all the way. Looking forward to coming back stronger. 💪🏻" His post was followed by comments from his teammates, who wished him a speedy recovery, including Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

Briefing about Kuldeep and Rahul's injuries, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had stated, "Team India Captain KL Rahul has been ruled out of the T20I series against South Africa owing to a right groin injury while Kuldeep Yadav will miss out in the T20I series after getting hit on his right hand while batting in the nets."

