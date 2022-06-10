IND vs SA 2022: 'Won't ask for my spot when Rohit-Rahul are in the team' - Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan played an impressive knock of 76 in the opening T20I against South Africa on Thursday. While he might not be a regular in the side, he says he would never ask Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul for himself.
Image credit: PTI
It was not the night for Team India, as it suffered a seven-wicket defeat to South Africa in the opening Twenty20 International (T20I) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday. Despite the loss, the Indian fans were impressed by the performance of wicketkeeper-opener Ishan Kishan, who struck a 48-ball 76 to allow India to post a respectable total of 211 on the board. Kishan is not always a regular in the Indian side due to senior pros like skipper Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. Meanwhile, he has stated that he is alright with waiting for his chances rather than asking the senior duos to drop themselves for him.
Image credit: Getty
During the post-match press conference, Kishan mentioned, "I think they [Rohit and Rahul] are world-class players, and I won't ask for my spot when they are in the team. They have scored so many runs for our country. I cannot ask them to drop themselves and make me play in the first place."
ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2022: 'Looking forward to coming back stronger' - Kuldeep Yadav on missing out
Image credit: PTI
"My job here is to give my best in the practice session. Whenever I get my opportunity, I must prove myself or do well for the team. I focus more on that on what I have to do. I have to keep doing my thing, it's up to the selectors and the coaches whatever they think, but my job is to give my best whenever I get my chance," added Kishan.
Image credit: PTI
Kishan explained the defeat: "We knew that the wicket is not easy for the batters to get going. I planned to target the loose balls and put pressure on the bowlers, so they also think and move their line and length. We need to address what mistakes we made with the bowling department or if it's the fielding department, but it's never any one player who, you know, makes us lose the match. So, we'll figure out everything as a team."
(With inputs from PTI)