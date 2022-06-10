Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs SA 2022: 'Won't ask for my spot when Rohit-Rahul are in the team' - Ishan Kishan

    First Published Jun 10, 2022, 12:04 PM IST

    Ishan Kishan played an impressive knock of 76 in the opening T20I against South Africa on Thursday. While he might not be a regular in the side, he says he would never ask Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul for himself.

    Image credit: PTI

    It was not the night for Team India, as it suffered a seven-wicket defeat to South Africa in the opening Twenty20 International (T20I) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday. Despite the loss, the Indian fans were impressed by the performance of wicketkeeper-opener Ishan Kishan, who struck a 48-ball 76 to allow India to post a respectable total of 211 on the board. Kishan is not always a regular in the Indian side due to senior pros like skipper Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. Meanwhile, he has stated that he is alright with waiting for his chances rather than asking the senior duos to drop themselves for him.

    Image credit: Getty

    During the post-match press conference, Kishan mentioned, "I think they [Rohit and Rahul] are world-class players, and I won't ask for my spot when they are in the team. They have scored so many runs for our country. I cannot ask them to drop themselves and make me play in the first place."

    ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2022: 'Looking forward to coming back stronger' - Kuldeep Yadav on missing out

    Image credit: PTI

    "My job here is to give my best in the practice session. Whenever I get my opportunity, I must prove myself or do well for the team. I focus more on that on what I have to do. I have to keep doing my thing, it's up to the selectors and the coaches whatever they think, but my job is to give my best whenever I get my chance," added Kishan.

    Image credit: PTI

    Kishan explained the defeat: "We knew that the wicket is not easy for the batters to get going. I planned to target the loose balls and put pressure on the bowlers, so they also think and move their line and length. We need to address what mistakes we made with the bowling department or if it's the fielding department, but it's never any one player who, you know, makes us lose the match. So, we'll figure out everything as a team."

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs SA 2022, India vs South Africa, Delhi T20I: Rassie van der Dussen-David Miller's magical stand routs India by 7 wickets; netizens shocked-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022, Delhi T20I: Van der Dussen-Miller's magical stand routs India by 7 wickets; netizens shocked

    IND vs SA 2022, Delhi T20I: Ishan Kishan 48-ball 76 steers India past 200 against South Africa, social media cheers-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022, Delhi T20I: Ishan Kishan's 48-ball 76 steers India past 200, social media cheers

    IND vs SA 2022, Delhi ODI: South Africa opts to field; Pant honoured to lead India-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022, Delhi T20I: South Africa opts to field; Pant honoured to lead India

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Quarterfinal: Mumbai scripts world-record win; Uttar Pradesh UP, Madhya Pradesh MP progress-ayh

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Quarterfinal: Mumbai scripts world-record win; UP, MP progress

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22: Twitter explodes as Mumbai scripts world record with massive 725-run win-ayh

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22: Twitter explodes as Mumbai scripts world record with massive 725-run win

    Recent Stories

    777 Charlie leaked online: Rakshit Shetty, K Kiranraj's film on TamilRockers, Movierulz and other torrent sites RBA

    777 Charlie leaked online: Rakshit Shetty, K Kiranraj's film on TamilRockers, Movierulz and other torrent site

    West Bengal HS Result 2022 Class 12 results declared 88 44 per cent pass percentage know toppers gcw

    West Bengal HS Result 2022: Class 12 results declared; 88.44% pass, know toppers

    Bungalow to gold jewellery: Nayanthara gifts to Vignesh Shivan and his family RBA

    Bungalow to gold jewellery: Nayanthara gifts to Vignesh Shivan and his family

    NBA Finals 2022, national basketball association: Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry expected to play Game 4 vs Boston Celtics despite injury scare-krn

    NBA Finals 2022: Warriors' Stephen Curry expected to play Game 4 vs Celtics despite injury scare

    Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan marriage prediction From kids to career to finance to health and more

    Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan’s marriage prediction: From kids to career to finance to health and more

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon