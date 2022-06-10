IND vs SA 2022: 'Won't ask for my spot when Rohit-Rahul are in the team' - Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan played an impressive knock of 76 in the opening T20I against South Africa on Thursday. While he might not be a regular in the side, he says he would never ask Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul for himself.

It was not the night for Team India, as it suffered a seven-wicket defeat to South Africa in the opening Twenty20 International (T20I) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday. Despite the loss, the Indian fans were impressed by the performance of wicketkeeper-opener Ishan Kishan, who struck a 48-ball 76 to allow India to post a respectable total of 211 on the board. Kishan is not always a regular in the Indian side due to senior pros like skipper Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. Meanwhile, he has stated that he is alright with waiting for his chances rather than asking the senior duos to drop themselves for him.

"My job here is to give my best in the practice session. Whenever I get my opportunity, I must prove myself or do well for the team. I focus more on that on what I have to do. I have to keep doing my thing, it's up to the selectors and the coaches whatever they think, but my job is to give my best whenever I get my chance," added Kishan.

