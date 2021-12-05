IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Spider cam forces early tea on Day 3, here's how Twitter reacted (WATCH)

India and New Zealand continue their quest in the second and final Test in Mumbai. While India continues to dominate, an early lunch was forced on Day 2 due to issues with the spider cam.

It is turning out to be an exciting contest between India and New Zealand, as they are engaged in the second and final Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. However, the host has dominated so far, while it appears to be in the driver's seat and in the pole position to win this tie.

In the meantime, Day 3 on Sunday saw a weird kind of happening, as early tea was enforced due to hardware issues with the broadcaster. It happened to be the spider cam, as it was lowered momentarily around the short mid-wicket, only to get stuck. The mechanism to take it up malfunctioned.

Consequently, some Indians tried to have fun with it, with the likes of Shreyas Iyer and skipper Virat Kohli pointed towards the camera lenses, asking it to climb up. In contrast, Ravichandran Ashwin tried to figure out how it works. As it led to some delay, with just minutes away from the tea break, the umpires decided to enforce it, allowing the broadcaster enough time to sort out the issue.

The tea break eventually sorted the issue, as the Indians came back onto the field to give a tough time to the Kiwi batters, who are chasing a redoubtable total of 540. The visitor is already three wickets down, with the spinners getting into the act as usual. At the same time, there has also been some irresponsible batting from a couple of the Kiwi batters. Meanwhile, you can check how Twitter reacted to the spide cam's breakdown.