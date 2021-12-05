  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Spider cam forces early tea on Day 3, here's how Twitter reacted (WATCH)

    India and New Zealand continue their quest in the second and final Test in Mumbai. While India continues to dominate, an early lunch was forced on Day 2 due to issues with the spider cam.

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Spider cam forces early tea on Day 3, here's how Twitter reacted (WATCH)-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 5, 2021, 3:44 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    It is turning out to be an exciting contest between India and New Zealand, as they are engaged in the second and final Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. However, the host has dominated so far, while it appears to be in the driver's seat and in the pole position to win this tie.

    In the meantime, Day 3 on Sunday saw a weird kind of happening, as early tea was enforced due to hardware issues with the broadcaster. It happened to be the spider cam, as it was lowered momentarily around the short mid-wicket, only to get stuck. The mechanism to take it up malfunctioned.

    ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test - NZ's 62 all-out overshadows Ajaz Patel's 10-for, IND leads by 332 on Day 2

    Consequently, some Indians tried to have fun with it, with the likes of Shreyas Iyer and skipper Virat Kohli pointed towards the camera lenses, asking it to climb up. In contrast, Ravichandran Ashwin tried to figure out how it works. As it led to some delay, with just minutes away from the tea break, the umpires decided to enforce it, allowing the broadcaster enough time to sort out the issue.

    The tea break eventually sorted the issue, as the Indians came back onto the field to give a tough time to the Kiwi batters, who are chasing a redoubtable total of 540. The visitor is already three wickets down, with the spinners getting into the act as usual. At the same time, there has also been some irresponsible batting from a couple of the Kiwi batters. Meanwhile, you can check how Twitter reacted to the spide cam's breakdown.

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2021, 3:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test report: NZ's 62 all-out overshadows Ajaz Patel's 10-for, IND leads by 332 on Day 2-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: NZ's 62 all-out overshadows Ajaz Patel's 10-for, IND leads by 332 on Day 2

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Netizens go berserk as Ajaz Patel emulates Jim Laker, Anil Kumble's 10-wicket innings haul-ayh

    Welcome to the club: Legendary Indian spinner Anil Kumble says after Ajaz Patel's 10-wicket haul

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Ajaz Patel claims all 10 Indian wickets in an innings; joins Anil Kumble and Jim Laker in elite list-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Ajaz Patel claims all 10 Indian wickets in an innings; joins Kumble, Laker

    India vs New Zealand, IND vz NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test report: Mayank Agarwal slams 4th Test century; puts India on top on Day 1-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Mayank Agarwal slams 4th Test century; puts India on top on Day 1

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Virat Kohli's controversial dismissal triggers social media frenzy (WATCH)-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Virat Kohli's controversial dismissal triggers social media frenzy (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Here what Jacqueline Fernandez is up to amid Sukesh Chandrashekhar's ongoing case, viral kissing selfie RCB

    Here's what Jacqueline Fernandez is up to amid Sukesh Chandrashekhar's ongoing case, viral kissing selfie

    Omicron in India Karnataka CM says any place with three or more COVID cases would be labelled as cluster gcw

    Omicron in India: Karnataka CM says any place with three or more COVID cases would be labelled as cluster

    Over 50 pc of India adult population now fully vaccinated against Coronavirus gcw

    'Moment of great pride': Over 50% of India's adult population now fully vaccinated against Coronavirus

    Extortion case: Mumbai Police file chargesheet against Param Bir Singh, Sachin Waze-dnm

    Extortion case: Mumbai Police file chargesheet against Param Bir Singh, Sachin Waze

    Happy Birthday Shikhar Dhawan: 4 unknown facts about the 'Gabbar' of Indian cricket-ayh

    Happy Birthday Shikhar Dhawan: 4 unknown facts about the 'Gabbar' of Indian cricket

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Marco Pezzaiuoli terms MCFC clash as BFC's one of the best despite loss (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Marco Pezzaiuoli terms MCFC clash as BFC's one of the best despite loss (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Des Buckingham expresses delight at MCFC varied style of play following BFC win (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham expresses delight at MCFC varied style of play following BFC win (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: Juan Ferrando asserts FCG facing tough psychological moment after NEUFC loss (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Juan Ferrando asserts FCG facing tough psychological moment after NEUFC loss (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 18): Mumbai City dominates Bengaluru FC 3-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 18): Mumbai City dominates Bengaluru FC 3-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 17): NorthEast United edges past FC Goa 2-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 17): NorthEast United edges past FC Goa 2-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon