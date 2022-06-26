IND vs IRE 2022, 1st T20I: Hardik Pandya opts to bowl, Umran Malik makes his debut

India and Ireland are squaring off in the opening T20I on Sunday. Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl, while Umran Malik will be making his debut.

Team India's preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia continue as it takes on Ireland in the opening Twenty20 International (T20I). Playing at The Village in Dublin, Indian skipper Hardik Pandya has won the coin toss and opted to bowl first. Ideally, the pitch is better suited to bat first and defend; citing the overcast conditions, either party would have chosen to field first. The toss got delayed by ten minutes due to scattered showers, while there is an imminent rain threat during the match. On the other hand, it is a proud day for the Indians, especially in Jammu and Kashmir, as lethal pacer Umran Malik makes his highly-anticipated debut.

After winning the toss, Pandya quoted, "We are going to bowl. We would have loved to bat, but looking at the weather, we felt bowling would be better. Nice to be in Ireland. Have fans here, and it feels like playing at home. It is an absolute honour to lead India. Any cricket who starts playing dreams of leading the country, and I am fortunate to be leading my country. My role is simple. Just back them [the players] and ask them to play with freedom and express themselves. Umran makes his debut."

ALSO READ: IND vs ENG 2022 - Edgbaston Test timing brought ahead by 30 minutes to suit sub-continent viewers

On the other hand, Irish captain Andrew Balbirnie noted, "Probably would have bowled because of the weather. Guys are excited about this series. Important to play against one of the best teams in the world. Conor Olphert is going to make his debut today."

Playing XI

IND: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and Umran Malik.

IRE: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Joshua Little and Conor Olphert.