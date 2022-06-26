Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs IRE 2022, 1st T20I: Hardik Pandya opts to bowl, Umran Malik makes his debut

    India and Ireland are squaring off in the opening T20I on Sunday. Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl, while Umran Malik will be making his debut.

    India vs Ireland, IND vs IRE 2022, 1st T20I: Hardik Pandya opts to owl, Umran Malik makes his debut-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Dublin, First Published Jun 26, 2022, 8:57 PM IST

    Team India's preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia continue as it takes on Ireland in the opening Twenty20 International (T20I). Playing at The Village in Dublin, Indian skipper Hardik Pandya has won the coin toss and opted to bowl first. Ideally, the pitch is better suited to bat first and defend; citing the overcast conditions, either party would have chosen to field first. The toss got delayed by ten minutes due to scattered showers, while there is an imminent rain threat during the match. On the other hand, it is a proud day for the Indians, especially in Jammu and Kashmir, as lethal pacer Umran Malik makes his highly-anticipated debut.

    After winning the toss, Pandya quoted, "We are going to bowl. We would have loved to bat, but looking at the weather, we felt bowling would be better. Nice to be in Ireland. Have fans here, and it feels like playing at home. It is an absolute honour to lead India. Any cricket who starts playing dreams of leading the country, and I am fortunate to be leading my country. My role is simple. Just back them [the players] and ask them to play with freedom and express themselves. Umran makes his debut."

    ALSO READ: IND vs ENG 2022 - Edgbaston Test timing brought ahead by 30 minutes to suit sub-continent viewers

    On the other hand, Irish captain Andrew Balbirnie noted, "Probably would have bowled because of the weather. Guys are excited about this series. Important to play against one of the best teams in the world. Conor Olphert is going to make his debut today."

    Playing XI
    IND:     Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and Umran Malik.
    IRE: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Joshua Little and Conor Olphert.

    Last Updated Jun 26, 2022, 8:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Final: MP Madhya Pradesh creates history, trounces Mumbai to win maiden title-ayh

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Final: MP creates history, trounces Mumbai to win maiden title

    India Tour Of England 2022 Rohit Sharma battles COVID-19 days ahead of Birmingham Test

    Rohit Sharma battles COVID-19 days ahead of Birmingham Test

    India vs Ireland T20I: Hardik Pandya relishes captaincy, says learnt lot from Dhoni and Kohli snt

    India vs Ireland T20I: Hardik Pandya relishes captaincy, says learnt lot from Dhoni and Kohli

    Ranji Trophy Final, Day 4: Patidar hits ton against Mumbai as MP lay one hand on coveted title snt

    Ranji Trophy Final, Day 4: Patidar hits ton against Mumbai as MP lay one hand on coveted title

    1983 world cup india Sachin Tendulkar reveals moment he dreamt about winning World Cup snt

    'Knew right then...': Tendulkar reveals 1983 moment made him dream of World Cup win

    Recent Stories

    Manchester United debt could surpass GBP 1 billion by redeveloping stadium and facilities-krn

    Manchester United debt could surpass GBP 1 billion by redeveloping stadium and facilities

    JKPSC 2022: JKPSC Prelims exam dates announced; know details here - adt

    JKPSC 2022: JKPSC Prelims exam dates announced; know details here

    Poonam Pandey goes BRALESS, gets slut shamed and faces criticism RBA

    Video and Pictures: Poonam Pandey goes BRALESS, gets slut shamed and faces criticism

    Moment of a Lifetime - Madhya Pradesh captain and head coach react to Ranji Trophy win-krn

    'Moment of a Lifetime' - Madhya Pradesh captain and head coach react to Ranji Trophy win

    Sad news for all Sidhu Moosewala fans in India read details RBA

    Sad news for all Sidhu Moose Wala’s fans in India; read details

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Samvad with Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani

    Asianet News Samvad with Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Bardoli Satyagraha, the historic peasant struggle

    India@75: Bardoli Satyagraha, the historic peasant struggle

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abani Thakur, the father of Indian modern art snt

    India@75: Abani Thakur, the Father of Indian Modern Art

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The historic solidarity between Hindus and Muslim in Ayodhya snt

    India@75: The historic solidarity between Hindus and Muslim in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Prophet remark controversy won't figure in PM Modi's talks in UEA: MEA

    Prophet remark controversy won't figure in PM's talks in UAE: MEA

    Video Icon