Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Unfair selection' - Tiwtteratis slam BCCI as Suryakumar Yadav falls for mere 8

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Suryakumar Yadav's Test debut did not go as per plan, falling for a mere eight in the opening Nagpur Test. Meanwhile, Twitteratis slammed BCCI regarding his selection over Shubman Gill.

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, 1st Test: Unfair selection - Tiwtteratis slam BCCI as Suryakumar Yadav falls for mere 8-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Feb 10, 2023, 2:48 PM IST

    Indian middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav made his Test debut in the ongoing opening Test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Being played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur, he was off to a brilliant start to his Test career, sweeping off-spinner Todd Murphy for a four towards backward square leg.

    However, it turned out to be Yadav's only boundary of the innings, as 18 deliveries later, he was bowled up by veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon and could have a strike rate of just 40.00. In the meantime, fans took to Twitter to vent their frustration, with a few slamming his selection over young opener Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson, while some feel he needs to control his aggressive intent in this format.

    ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test - Supporters hail Rohit Sharma's 9th Test century as India acquires lead

    As for the slammers, one user wrote, "🤣🤣👎 joke #SuryakumarYadav", whereas another corresponded, "How on earth would you take Suryakumar Yadav instead of Shubman Gill in Test cricket?" Also, another Twitterati registered, "#Jadeja is a thousand times better than fraud #KLRahul, overrated #pujara & t20 specialist #SuryakumarYadav."

    While another documented, "Indian selectors must know that Suryakumar Yadav is not a test batsman IMO #INDvsAUS", there was one who was baffled by Surya's shot-selection and wrote, "What the hell #SuryakumarYadav is doing?" Also, a user slammed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), terming his selection "unfair".

    ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test - Team India clarifies confusion on what Ravindra Jadeja applied on his finger

    On the other hand, some commented on his aggression and authored, "#SuryakumarYadav is not ready for ODI format nor for the Test format. @bcci should drop him. He has temperamental issues. #INDvAUS". Another supporter remarked, "If I were an Indian selector, I wouldn't pick Suryakumar Yadav for red ball cricket. He's such an excellent T20 player. Making him play test cricket is asking too much of him. I would persist with Shubman Gill as an opener and drop KL Rahul down the order in test cricket."

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2023, 2:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SA pace great Shaun Pollock gives key tip to bowlers on how to challenge India's Suryakumar Yadav snt

    SA pace great Shaun Pollock gives key tip to bowlers on how to challenge India's Suryakumar Yadav

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/1st Test: Supporters hail Rohit Sharma 9th Test century as India acquires lead against Australia-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: Supporters hail Rohit Sharma's 9th Test century as India acquires lead

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Nagpur/1st Test: Team India clarifies confusion on what Ravindra Jadeja applied on his finger against Australia-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: Team India clarifies confusion on what Ravindra Jadeja applied on his finger

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, 1st Test: Nagpur pitch is not a rank turner - Ravindra Jadeja after Day 1 fifer-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Nagpur pitch isn't a rank turner' - Ravindra Jadeja after Day 1 fifer

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Nagpur/1st Test: Rohit Sharma 15th Test 50 allows India to trail by 100 at stumps on Day 1 against Australia-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: Rohit Sharma's 15th Test 50 allows India to trail by 100 at stumps on Day 1

    Recent Stories

    SA pace great Shaun Pollock gives key tip to bowlers on how to challenge India's Suryakumar Yadav snt

    SA pace great Shaun Pollock gives key tip to bowlers on how to challenge India's Suryakumar Yadav

    Inflaming anti India sentiment UK review cautions New Delhi over Kashmir violence pro Khalistan extremism gcw

    'Inflaming anti-India sentiment': UK review cautions New Delhi over Kashmir violence, pro-Khalistan extremism

    Malayalam superstar Mohanlal performs bhangra with Akshay Kumar; fans love their energy-WATCH RBA

    Malayalam superstar Mohanlal performs bhangra with Akshay Kumar; fans love their energy-WATCH

    Misconceived Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking complete ban on BBC in India over PM Modi documentary AJR

    'Misconceived': SC dismisses plea seeking complete ban on BBC in India over PM Modi documentary

    India reforming out of conviction not compulsion PM Modi at UP Global Investors Summit 2023 AJR

    'India reforming out of conviction, not compulsion': PM Modi at UP Global Investors Summit 2023

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon