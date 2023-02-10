IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Unfair selection' - Tiwtteratis slam BCCI as Suryakumar Yadav falls for mere 8

IND vs AUS 2022-23: Suryakumar Yadav's Test debut did not go as per plan, falling for a mere eight in the opening Nagpur Test. Meanwhile, Twitteratis slammed BCCI regarding his selection over Shubman Gill.

Indian middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav made his Test debut in the ongoing opening Test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Being played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur, he was off to a brilliant start to his Test career, sweeping off-spinner Todd Murphy for a four towards backward square leg.

However, it turned out to be Yadav's only boundary of the innings, as 18 deliveries later, he was bowled up by veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon and could have a strike rate of just 40.00. In the meantime, fans took to Twitter to vent their frustration, with a few slamming his selection over young opener Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson, while some feel he needs to control his aggressive intent in this format.

As for the slammers, one user wrote, "🤣🤣👎 joke #SuryakumarYadav", whereas another corresponded, "How on earth would you take Suryakumar Yadav instead of Shubman Gill in Test cricket?" Also, another Twitterati registered, "#Jadeja is a thousand times better than fraud #KLRahul, overrated #pujara & t20 specialist #SuryakumarYadav."

While another documented, "Indian selectors must know that Suryakumar Yadav is not a test batsman IMO #INDvsAUS", there was one who was baffled by Surya's shot-selection and wrote, "What the hell #SuryakumarYadav is doing?" Also, a user slammed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), terming his selection "unfair".

On the other hand, some commented on his aggression and authored, "#SuryakumarYadav is not ready for ODI format nor for the Test format. @bcci should drop him. He has temperamental issues. #INDvAUS". Another supporter remarked, "If I were an Indian selector, I wouldn't pick Suryakumar Yadav for red ball cricket. He's such an excellent T20 player. Making him play test cricket is asking too much of him. I would persist with Shubman Gill as an opener and drop KL Rahul down the order in test cricket."