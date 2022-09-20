Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali T20I: Middle-order, sixth bowler in focus for Men in Blue

    India and Australia will meet in the opening T20I in Mohali on Tuesday. The Men in Blue have issues to sort out before the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Here is the match preview of the same.

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali/1st T20I preview: Middle-order, sixth bowler in focus for Men in Blue
    First Published Sep 20, 2022

    Team India would be looking to sort out its combinations, especially considering the middle-order, as it would give a final shape to its plans and preparations for the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. The build-up begins with a three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) home series against Australia on Tuesday, with the opening game set to be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Though some Indian pacers would be rested for the six matches before the global competition, India has a full-strength squad to finalise the combinations.

    The T20 format is all about being flexible. Still, as cited before the opening T20I, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma would like to get 'all the answers' from his boys before flying to Australia for the T20WC. India did well with the bat during the Asia Cup but did resort to many changes during the tournament. Its bowling department lacked depth, but pacers Harshal Patel and Jasprit Bumrah are now back into the attack to bolster the division.

    Rohit has clarified that wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul will be his opening partner in Australia. Yet, there is a possibility that former skipper and top-order batter Virat Kohli might get to open alongside him. With the star batter scoring an unforgettable century in his last T20I innings, there will be some temptation to make him open.

    The top-four is pretty much sorted, but there is still doubt about the wicketkeepers' role between Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik in the XI. With all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja out injured, India might choose the left-handed Pant over Karthik, an established finisher in the squad. Karthik, who barely batted during the Asia Cup, would hope for a substantial game time over the next couple of weeks.

    Although Deepak Hooda played all the Super 4 games in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the lack of clarity stays over his role. Jadeja's injury during the Asia Cup disturbed the side's bowling balance. From six bowling options, India was forced to make it work with five. If India plays Hardik Pandya and Jadeja's replacement Axar Patel together, the team will get the extra bowling option. Axar and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal can be the two spinners, alongside Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal and Pandya, forming the fast-bowling attack.

    The Australian conditions will be broadly different from here in India, and the management will keep that in mind. In contrast, Australia arrived in India without a few leading players, including explosive opener David Warner, who has been rested. Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Marsh are nursing minor injuries ahead of the T20WC and have also not travelled.

    The focus will be on skipper--cum-opener Aaron Finch, who recently announced his retirement from the One-=Day Internationals (ODIs) after a lengthy grey patch. He will be aiming for runs ahead of the T20WC Down Under. Another player getting all the attention is power-hitter Tim David, who will make his Australia debut, having played international cricket for Singapore. David has dominated with his performances in the T20 leagues worldwide and would look to continue with the same at the highest level.

    Squads
    Australia:     Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade (wk) and Adam Zampa.
    India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc & wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav.

    Match details
    Date and day:     September 20, 2022 (Tuesday)
    Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
    Time: 7.30 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & Sports Select (Also available in HD)
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

    Last Updated Sep 20, 2022
