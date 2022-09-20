Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

    India is facing off against Australia in the opening T20I in Mohali on Tuesday. The Indians will be looking to get off to a winning start. Here are the fantasy XI picks, predictions, where to watch and more.

    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Sep 20, 2022, 5:54 PM IST

    After a forgetful outing in the 2022 Asia Cup earlier this month, Team India will switch its focus to the three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series against Australia. On Tuesday, the opening game will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. While the hosts would be desperate to get off to a winning start, the visitors would eye a similar opening. Also, with this series being considered an ideal preparation before the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Australia next month, no side would leave any stone unturned. Meanwhile, we present the ultimate fantasy XI picks, predictions, where to watch and other match details for this contest.

    Probable XI
    IND:     Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc & wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant/Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, 1Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah.
    AUS: Aaron Finch (c), Josh Inglis, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade (wk), Tim David, Cameron Green, Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Sean Abbott/Daniel Sams.

    ALSO WATCH: IND VS AUS 2022-23, MOHALI T20I - VIRAT KOHLI PRACTICES BOWLING AS INDIANS WARM UP

    Fantasy XI
    Batters: Rohit, Kohli (c), Smith and Suryakumar
    Rohit and Kohli would be the perfect openers here, aided by Smith's effectiveness at number three, while Suryakumar would fire at number four as usual. Kohli's return to form makes him eligible to be the skipper again.

    Wicketkeeper: Wade
    Wade seems to be the man in better form than Pant and Karthik and makes the cut.

    ALSO READ: Laws of cricket are changing from October 1; check out ICC's new guidelines

    All-rounders: Maxwell (vc) and Pandya
    Maxwell will be explosive with the bat and can evenly contribute with his leg-spins, which could be effective, whereas Pandya is a no-brainer here due to his flawless form across departments.

    Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar, Hazlewood, Cummins and Bumrah
    In an all-out pace attack, the four have been heavily practical of late and are must-haves. Also, with a slightly greener track in Mohali, the seamers could get the most out of it.

    ALSO WATCH: IND VS AUS 2022-23: 'STRIKE RATE IS SOMETHING THAT EVERY PLAYER WORKS TOWARDS' - KL RAHUL

    Match details
    Date and day:     September 20, 2022 (Tuesday)
    Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
    Time: 7.30 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & Sports Select (Also available in HD)
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar
    Prediction: Chasing team wins with a substantial dew factor coming in

