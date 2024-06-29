India clinch historic T20 World Cup 2024 title with win over SA; break ICC trophy drought after 11 years

India ends its 11-year ICC trophy drought with a thrilling victory over South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 final in Barbados, USA. Setting a challenging target of 177, India's bowlers, led by Hardik Pandya's final-over heroics, restricted South Africa to secure a narrow 5-run win. Virat Kohli's resilient 76 and Heinrich Klaasen's fiery 52 were highlights in a closely contested match.

India ends its 11-year ICC trophy drought by winning the T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa in Barbados, USA. Setting a challenging target of 177 runs, India's bowlers held their nerve to restrict South Africa's reply, clinching victory in the final over.

South Africa's chase faltered early as Reeza Hendricks departed for just 4 runs, bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. Captain Aiden Markram followed suit, adding only 4 runs before falling to Rishabh Pant off Arshdeep Singh's delivery.

Quinton de Kock and Tristin Stubbs revitalized South Africa's innings with a brisk 58-run partnership off 38 balls. However, Stubbs fell to Axar Patel after scoring 31 runs off 21 balls, while de Kock anchored the innings with a responsible 39 off 31 deliveries before Arshdeep Singh claimed his wicket.

Heinrich Klaasen then took charge, smashing 52 runs off just 27 balls, including 5 sixes, to swing momentum back in South Africa's favour. Despite Klaasen's onslaught, India's Hardik Pandya's final over heroics, supported by tight fielding, ensured South Africa fell short by a mere 5 runs.

Earlier in the match, after winning the toss and opting to bat, India faced an early setback, losing three top-order wickets for 34 runs in the powerplay. However, a crucial partnership between Virat Kohli and Akshar Patel steadied the innings. Kohli, battling a form slump, anchored the middle overs with a composed 76 runs off 59 balls, while Patel's aggressive 47 off 31 balls bolstered India's total to 176 runs.

In the final analysis, Shivam Dube's late cameo of 27 runs propelled India to a competitive total, which ultimately proved decisive in their quest for the coveted trophy.

Latest Videos