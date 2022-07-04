Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND-W vs SL-W 2022: Openers fire as all-round India seal ODI series with 10-wicket drubbing

    The Indian women's team dominated from start to finish, with both the bat and ball, to hammer Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the second ODI.

    Pallekele, First Published Jul 4, 2022, 4:51 PM IST

    In the second One-Day International in Pallekele on Monday, the Indian women's side overpowered Sri Lanka with both the bat and the ball, crushing them by 10 wickets to take an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

    It's important to note that the Indian team's openers delivered for the first time on the tour, combining for 174 runs to send the guests home in just 25.4 overs and finally dissuade their critics after being criticised for their subpar performance.

    Smriti Mandhana's stroke-filled 94 off 83 balls and Shafali Verma's run-a-ball 71 helped pave the way for the decisive victory after the bowlers had dismissed Sri Lanka for 173. The pair's partnership against Sri Lanka is the best for all wickets for India.

    The Indians entered the second match against a shaky Sri Lankan team as clear favourites after easily winning the first ODI.

    They also won the earlier three-match T20I series, which gave the visitors more confidence. After India won the toss, Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain, requested that Sri Lanka bat first on a surface that would be advantageous for the bowlers.

    Even as wickets fell at regular intervals, lower-order batter Ama Kanchana held the fort for the hosts with an unbeaten 47 off 83 balls. Seasoned off-spinner Deepti Sharma's two wickets off the last two balls helped India bowl out the Lankans. 

    "We have been talking about long partnerships. We discussed that we need to give 100 per cent. The partnership was outstanding. It is important to have bowling options," Harmanpreet said after the game. India won the first ODI by four wickets and will look to complete a 3-0 sweep when they meet the home team in the final match on Thursday. 

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2022, 4:51 PM IST
