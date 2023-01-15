IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: Fiery Virat Kohli's 166 blazes India to 390/5; social media goes crazy

Former Indian skipper and top-order batter Virat Kohli walked his way to his third century in four innings after young opener Shubman Gill's sublime century, as India gathered 390/5 versus Sri Lanka in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) at the Greenfield International Stadium on Sunday. Skipper Rohit Sharma (42 off 49) and Gill (116 off 97) laid the platform for a giant total with a 95-run opening partnership before Kohli (166 not out off 110) did the needful with his 74th international ton and 46th in the 50-over format. Kohli, who had concluded a near-about three-year wait for an international hundred in the Asia Cup last year, is back to his best and has been scoring hundreds at will in an ICC World Cup year.

The 34-year-old is now only three short of equalling legendary former Indian Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 centuries. His conversion ratio is remarkable as he got to his 46th ton in 259 innings, while Tendulkar took 452 innings to get to 49 centuries. Before Kohli took over, Gill had played some high-quality strokes en route to his second ODI century.

In the initial stage of the innings, the 23-run over from pacer Lahiru Kumara got India going. After Rohit flicked him for a six over deep mid-wicket, Gill ordered four successive boundaries off Kumara, three on the offside, and one was a leg-side flick off a full toss. Rohit looked good at the other end but got out against the run of play while trying one of his signature shots, the front foot pull.

Gill and Kohli then intercommunicated a 131-run partnership during which they were barely irritated by the Lankan bowlers. Kohli commenced the innings with a barrage of boundaries before stashing runs with his excellent running between the wickets. His first of his eight sixes came in the 80s, and it was a mishit over long-on, leaving him in a giggle.

Kohli got to 99 with a boundary following a collision with Ashen Bandara and Jeffrey Vandersay, running towards the ball from deep square leg to deep mid-wicket. Bandara was eventually stretchered off the field. The last five overs saw India stockpiling 58 runs, with Kohli going ballistic after his ton.

