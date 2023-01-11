Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ishan Kishan's time will come, says former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly

    Former Indian skipper and ex-BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has broken his silence over Ishan Kishan's exclusion from the Guwahati ODI against Sri Lanka and stated the wicketkeeper-batter's 'time will come'.

    First Published Jan 11, 2023, 6:59 PM IST

    Ishan Kishan's exclusion from the Indian ODI team following his world-record double century may have divided opinion, but former India captain Sourav Ganguly thinks the dashing keeper-batter must wait for his "time" because Shubman Gill has done nothing wrong.

    "I'm sure he (Kishan) will get his chance. His time will come," the former BCCI president said, as India has a packed ODI calendar in the build-up to the World Cup in October-November. 

    On December 10 against Bangladesh in Chattogram, the left-handed batter made ODI history by scoring 210 runs off of 131 balls, becoming the youngest and fastest player to do so. However, despite that performance, Ishan Kishan was forced to make way for designated India opener Shubman Gill in the team's three-match series opener against Sri Lanka on Tuesday in Guwahati.

    Venkatesh Prasad and other ex-cricketers criticised Team India for leaving out Kishan in the ODI in Guwahati, but Ganguly remained silent.

    "I don't know... It's difficult for me to say. In India, we have too many opinions, let (head coach) Rahul Dravid and (skipper) Rohit Sharma decide. People who actually play the game should actually decide who's the best," Ganguly said on the sidelines of a promotional event of Ajanta Shoes. 

    In the Guwahati one-dayer, Kohli slammed his 45th ODI century and remained four shy of Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record 49 hundred.

    Asked who's to compare Kohli with Tendulkar, Ganguly said: "It's a difficult question to answer. Kohli is a fantastic player. He's played many such innings, 45 hundreds don't happen like this. He's a special talent. There will be periods when he will not score, but he's a special player." 

    Under rehab following his accident, Rishabh Pant won't be available to lead Delhi Capitals this time. 

    "We will do the best with whatever team we will have," Ganguly, who will be back with the IPL franchise's think tank after a three-year break, said. 

    "Every time there's a challenge, we had a different team in 2019. I was not there for three years and we'll try to do well this time," concluded the former BCCI president.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jan 11, 2023, 6:59 PM IST
