IND vs NZ 2022-23: Why has Rahul Dravid not travelled to New Zealand? Ravichandran Ashwin explains

Team India has decided to put aside its 2022 ICC T20 World Cup woes in Australia and travel to New Zealand for limited-overs contests in a bid to begin a new road to the 2024 T20WC in the United States of America (USA) and the West Indies. However, what was conspicuous was that head coach Rahul Dravid decided against travelling to the trans-Tasman country and rest while he would be back for the upcoming tour of Bangladesh later this month. However, many need clarification as to what could be the reason for Dravid skipping New Zealand since he does not play. On the same note, veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has explained the reason.

On his YouTube channel, Ashwin remarked, "I will explain why Laxman has gone there with a completely different team because even that could be interpreted differently. Rahul Dravid and his team put in extensive hard work ahead of the T20 World Cup - right from planning. Since I saw this from close quarters, I'm saying this."

"They had specific in-depth plans for each venue and each opposition. So, they would have been under mental and physical burnout, and everyone needed a break. We have the Bangladesh tour as soon as the New Zealand series ends. That's why we have a different coaching staff led by Laxman for this tour," added Ashwin.

However, former Indian chief Ravi Shastri was against any break. "I do not believe in breaks. Because I want to understand my team, I want to understand my players and then be in control of that team. These breaks... what do you need that many breaks for, to be honest?. You get your two-three months of the IPL; that's enough for you to rest as a coach. But, other times, a coach should be hands-on - whoever he is," he told the media in New Zealand, reports ESPNCricinfo.