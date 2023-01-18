Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: Pandya, Thakur, Suryakumar, Kishan return as India opts to bat

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: India and New Zealand are facing off in the opening Hyderabad ODI on Wednesday. While the hosts have opted to bat first, Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan have returned to the XI.

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan return as India opts to bat against New Zealand-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Jan 18, 2023, 1:33 PM IST

    After a convincing 3-0 clean sweep against Sri Lanka, the focus now shifts to the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against New Zealand, while the opening game is being played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, as the hosts continue their preparations for the 2023 ICC World Cup, slated to be held in the country. Meanwhile, the Indians have won the coin toss and opted to bat first, while it is witnessing the return of four players after the final ODI against Lanka on Saturday. Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan have returned to the playing XI.

    After winning the toss, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma expressed, "We will bat first. It looks like a good pitch, a little dry. We want to make sure we want to bowl under lights and defend the score. We did well against Sri Lanka, but this is a different challenge. Important for us to keep the momentum going. The spirit in the team is excellent. Three changes. Hardik is back, Shardul is back. SKY and Ishan are playing as well."

    ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI - Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

    In the meantime, Kiwi skipper Tom Latham voiced, "We would have bowled first. It looks like a good surface. They tend to be pretty good in India. We are missing a few key guys from the Pakistan series, but it's an opportunity for the other guys. We love coming to India and experiencing all the country offers. Most of the squad has pretty much played a good number of games. Three seamers and two spinners today."

    Playing XI
    IND:     Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami.
    NZ: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson and Blair Tickner.

    Last Updated Jan 18, 2023, 1:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

    Australia can recreate magic of 2004 Test series win in India, believes Adam Gilchrist snt

    Australia can recreate magic of 2004 Test series win in India, believes Gilchrist

    Babar Azam 'sexting scandal': How a parody Twitter account sent global media on wild goose chase snt

    Babar Azam 'sexting scandal': How a parody Twitter account sent global media on wild goose chase

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/3rd ODI: Kerala Sports Minister defends over comments of ticket rates following low turnout-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: Kerala Sports Minister defends over comments of ticket rates following low turnout

    Would not want 50 overs to be replaced by T20 - Gordon Greenidge-ayh

    'Wouldn't want 50 overs to be replaced by T20' - Gordon Greenidge

    Recent Stories

    Manpreet Singh Badal quits Congress; slams 'coterie' in letter to Rahul Gandhi

    Manpreet Singh Badal quits Congress; slams 'coterie' in letter to Rahul Gandhi

    Neon bird logo espresso machines more Twitter hosting 27 hour auction to sell items to make extra money gcw

    Neon bird logo to espresso machines & more: Twitter hosting 27-hour auction to sell items to make extra money

    tennis Is this the beginning of the end Rafael Nadal wife cries, team dejected as injury leads to Australian Open 2023 exit snt

    Is this the beginning of the end? Nadal's wife cries, team dejected as injury leads to Australian Open exit

    football FA Cup 2022-23: Feels like ages ago we had a feeling of winning - Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool win vs Wolverhampton Wanderers-ayh

    FA Cup 2022-23: 'Feels like ages ago we had a feeling of winning' - Klopp on Liverpool win vs Wolves

    7.2 magnitude earthquake hits eastern Indonesia, tsunami warning triggered AJR

    7.2 magnitude earthquake hits eastern Indonesia, tsunami warning triggered

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Video Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei

    Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/3rd ODI: Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL - Mohammed Siraj-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL' - Mohammed Siraj

    Video Icon
    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event

    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IND vs SL 2022-23 Kolkata ODI Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes' snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes'

    Video Icon