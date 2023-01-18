IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: Pandya, Thakur, Suryakumar, Kishan return as India opts to bat

IND vs NZ 2022-23: India and New Zealand are facing off in the opening Hyderabad ODI on Wednesday. While the hosts have opted to bat first, Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan have returned to the XI.

After a convincing 3-0 clean sweep against Sri Lanka, the focus now shifts to the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against New Zealand, while the opening game is being played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, as the hosts continue their preparations for the 2023 ICC World Cup, slated to be held in the country. Meanwhile, the Indians have won the coin toss and opted to bat first, while it is witnessing the return of four players after the final ODI against Lanka on Saturday. Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan have returned to the playing XI.

After winning the toss, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma expressed, "We will bat first. It looks like a good pitch, a little dry. We want to make sure we want to bowl under lights and defend the score. We did well against Sri Lanka, but this is a different challenge. Important for us to keep the momentum going. The spirit in the team is excellent. Three changes. Hardik is back, Shardul is back. SKY and Ishan are playing as well."

In the meantime, Kiwi skipper Tom Latham voiced, "We would have bowled first. It looks like a good surface. They tend to be pretty good in India. We are missing a few key guys from the Pakistan series, but it's an opportunity for the other guys. We love coming to India and experiencing all the country offers. Most of the squad has pretty much played a good number of games. Three seamers and two spinners today."

Playing XI

IND: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami.

NZ: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson and Blair Tickner.