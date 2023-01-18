IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

IND vs NZ 2022-23: India and New Zealand will be battling in the opening Hyderabad ODI on Wednesday. As both sides look to start on a high, here are the hottest fantasy XI picks, probable XI, prediction, where to watch and more.

Team India continues preparing for the 2023 ICC World Cup with one One-Day International (ODI) series. After cleanly sweeping Sri Lanka 3-0, the Indians host New Zealand in a three-match series, starting Wednesday, with the opening game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. While both sides would be desperate to get off to a winning start, the Indians would leave no stone unturned to keep the momentum going. In the meantime, we look at the hottest fantasy XI picks, probable XI, result prediction, where to watch live streaming and other match details.

Probable XI

IND: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya (vc), Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik.

NZ: Finn Allen (wk), Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Tom Latham (c & wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips (wk), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner and Lockie Ferguson.

Fantasy XI

Batters: Rohit, Kohli (c), Conway and Gill

Rohit and Gill would rule as openers, while Kohli would support him at number three, making him the no-brainer skipper here. Conway has been consistent, making him an ideal starter in the middle order and Kohli's deputy.

Wicketkeepers: Latham and Kishan

Latham will be a force to reckon with at number four, while Kishan, ideally an opener, will have to contain himself in the middle but would still be impactful, given his contemporary form.

All-rounders: Bracewell and Pandya

While Bracewell has been aptly contributing across departments, so has Pandya, with the latter being in a more fine form.

Bowlers: Kuldeep, Ferguson and Siraj

Ferguson and Siraj are must-haves here, given their lethality with their fast bowling, while Kuldeep has been a tough one for the batters with his wrist spins.

Match details

Date and day: January 18, 2023 (Wednesday)

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Time: 1.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and other Star Sports regional language channels - Also available in HD

Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

Prediction: Defending team wins due to a batting track and low dew factor