Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: India and New Zealand will be battling in the opening Hyderabad ODI on Wednesday. As both sides look to start on a high, here are the hottest fantasy XI picks, probable XI, prediction, where to watch and more.

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Jan 18, 2023, 12:03 PM IST

    Team India continues preparing for the 2023 ICC World Cup with one One-Day International (ODI) series. After cleanly sweeping Sri Lanka 3-0, the Indians host New Zealand in a three-match series, starting Wednesday, with the opening game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. While both sides would be desperate to get off to a winning start, the Indians would leave no stone unturned to keep the momentum going. In the meantime, we look at the hottest fantasy XI picks, probable XI, result prediction, where to watch live streaming and other match details.

    Probable XI
    IND:     Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya (vc), Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik.
    NZ: Finn Allen (wk), Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Tom Latham (c & wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips (wk), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner and Lockie Ferguson.

    ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI - Ishan Kishan in line to play in the middle-order as hosts eye top start

    Fantasy XI
    Batters: Rohit, Kohli (c), Conway and Gill
    Rohit and Gill would rule as openers, while Kohli would support him at number three, making him the no-brainer skipper here. Conway has been consistent, making him an ideal starter in the middle order and Kohli's deputy.

    Wicketkeepers: Latham and Kishan
    Latham will be a force to reckon with at number four, while Kishan, ideally an opener, will have to contain himself in the middle but would still be impactful, given his contemporary form.

    ALSO READ: Australia can recreate magic of 2004 Test series win in India, believes Gilchrist

    All-rounders: Bracewell and Pandya
    While Bracewell has been aptly contributing across departments, so has Pandya, with the latter being in a more fine form.

    Bowlers: Kuldeep, Ferguson and Siraj
    Ferguson and Siraj are must-haves here, given their lethality with their fast bowling, while Kuldeep has been a tough one for the batters with his wrist spins.

    ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 2022-23 - Who is Rajat Patidar to replace Shreays Iyer in ODIs?

    Match details
    Date and day:     January 18, 2023 (Wednesday)
    Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
    Time: 1.30 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and other Star Sports regional language channels - Also available in HD
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar
    Prediction: Defending team wins due to a batting track and low dew factor

    Last Updated Jan 18, 2023, 12:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Australia can recreate magic of 2004 Test series win in India, believes Adam Gilchrist snt

    Australia can recreate magic of 2004 Test series win in India, believes Gilchrist

    Babar Azam 'sexting scandal': How a parody Twitter account sent global media on wild goose chase snt

    Babar Azam 'sexting scandal': How a parody Twitter account sent global media on wild goose chase

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/3rd ODI: Kerala Sports Minister defends over comments of ticket rates following low turnout-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: Kerala Sports Minister defends over comments of ticket rates following low turnout

    Would not want 50 overs to be replaced by T20 - Gordon Greenidge-ayh

    'Wouldn't want 50 overs to be replaced by T20' - Gordon Greenidge

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/3rd ODI: Who does Virat Kohli credit for creating big difference in his batting? shubman gill-ayh

    Who does Virat Kohli credit for creating 'big difference' in his batting?

    Recent Stories

    Nepal plane crash: Officials continue search operation for last missing person AJR

    Nepal plane crash: Officials continue search operation for last missing person

    Ram Charan opens up on being off the RRR sets for three months due to an unexpected health scare vma

    Ram Charan opens up on being off the RRR sets for three months due to an unexpected health scare

    PM Modi to visit Karnataka, Maharashtra, on January 19 to inaugurate various projects; check details - adt

    PM Modi to visit Karnataka, Maharashtra, on January 19 to inaugurate various projects; check details

    Love Sex aur Dhokha 2: Ektaa R Kapoor, Dibakar Banerjee to enter Bigg Boss 16 house for THIS reason RBA

    Love Sex aur Dhokha 2: Ektaa R Kapoor, Dibakar Banerjee to enter Bigg Boss 16 house to announce their film?

    Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar's son booked for assaulting student on college campus - adt

    Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar's son booked for assaulting student on college campus

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Video Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei

    Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/3rd ODI: Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL - Mohammed Siraj-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL' - Mohammed Siraj

    Video Icon
    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event

    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IND vs SL 2022-23 Kolkata ODI Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes' snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes'

    Video Icon