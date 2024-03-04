Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Ben Stokes leads England teammates on scenic jog in Dharamsala; WATCH viral video

    The England squad was spotted enjoying a brisk jog along the winding and hilly roads of Dharamsala, led by their captain, Ben Stokes. Joining Stokes were teammates Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, James Anderson, and several members of the support staff, including assistant coach Paul Collingwood.

    IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Ben Stokes leads England teammates on scenic jog in Dharamsala; WATCH viral video snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 4, 2024, 3:23 PM IST

    As they gear up for the fifth and final Test against India, England cricket players are relishing the pristine air and climate of Dharamsala. Set to be played in the city from March 7, the upcoming match offers a rare chance for cricketers to compete at an altitude of 1,457 meters above sea level. Both foreign and Indian players seize the opportunity to savour the unique setting whenever they visit Dharamsala.

    Also read: Shubman Gill's intense training session ahead of 5th Test against England goes viral (WATCH)

    The England squad was spotted enjoying a brisk jog along the winding and hilly roads of the city, led by their captain, Ben Stokes. Joining Stokes were teammates Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, James Anderson, and several members of the support staff, including assistant coach Paul Collingwood.

    Stokes shared a video showcasing players and coaches indulging in a run against the backdrop of the snow-covered Himalayan mountain range.

    "Some place for a trundle this morning," Stokes captioned his post.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Ben Stokes (@stokesy)

    The upcoming fifth Test will mark the second red-ball international match to be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association stadium in Dharamsala. This scenic venue has previously hosted only one Test between India and Australia, which the hosts comfortably won in 2017.

    Having suffered a defeat in Ranchi last month, England has already lost the series. However, they will be playing for pride and two crucial points in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle when they face Rohit Sharma's men for the final time on this tour.

    Also read: Yashasvi Jaiswal's stellar show against England earns him ICC player of the month nomination

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2024, 3:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket Inzamam questions PCB's decision to remove Hafeez, advocates 'respect' for players osf

    Inzamam questions PCB's decision to remove Hafeez, advocates 'respect' for players

    Cricket ICC announces nominees for February's player of the month award osf

    Yashasvi Jaiswal's stellar show against England earns him ICC player of the month nomination

    Will injured KL Rahul miss IPL 2024? Report provides massive update ahead of upcoming season snt

    Will injured KL Rahul miss IPL 2024? Report provides massive update ahead of upcoming season

    cricket Shubman Gill's intense training session ahead of 5th Test Against England goes viral (WATCH) osf

    Shubman Gill's intense training session ahead of 5th Test against England goes viral (WATCH)

    cricket Ticket prices soar for India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 clash, Reaching astronomical figures osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Ticket prices for India vs Pakistan blockbuster clash surge to over Rs 40 lakh

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: SFI members suspended over assault on student Amal in college premises in Koyilandy anr

    Kerala: SFI members suspended over assault on student in college premises in Koyilandy

    Malaysian PM 'happy to reopen' MH370 search as families mark 10 years since disappearance snt

    Malaysian PM 'happy to reopen' MH370 search as families mark 10 years since disappearance

    Vijay Thalapathy to star with Samantha for his 69th film? RBA

    Vijay Thalapathy to star with Samantha for his 69th film?

    ISRO chief S Somnath diagnosed with cancer on day of Aditya-L1 launch; check details AJR

    ISRO chief S Somnath diagnosed with cancer on day of Aditya-L1 launch; check details

    Dont support the way Sandeshkhali issue was handled': Tapas Roy quits TMC, resigns as MLA (WATCH) gcw

    'Don't support the way Sandeshkhali issue was handled': Tapas Roy quits TMC, resigns as MLA (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities RKK

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    Video Icon
    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH) osf

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH)

    Video Icon