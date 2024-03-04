IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Ben Stokes leads England teammates on scenic jog in Dharamsala; WATCH viral video

The England squad was spotted enjoying a brisk jog along the winding and hilly roads of Dharamsala, led by their captain, Ben Stokes. Joining Stokes were teammates Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, James Anderson, and several members of the support staff, including assistant coach Paul Collingwood.

As they gear up for the fifth and final Test against India, England cricket players are relishing the pristine air and climate of Dharamsala. Set to be played in the city from March 7, the upcoming match offers a rare chance for cricketers to compete at an altitude of 1,457 meters above sea level. Both foreign and Indian players seize the opportunity to savour the unique setting whenever they visit Dharamsala.

Stokes shared a video showcasing players and coaches indulging in a run against the backdrop of the snow-covered Himalayan mountain range.

"Some place for a trundle this morning," Stokes captioned his post.

The upcoming fifth Test will mark the second red-ball international match to be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association stadium in Dharamsala. This scenic venue has previously hosted only one Test between India and Australia, which the hosts comfortably won in 2017.

Having suffered a defeat in Ranchi last month, England has already lost the series. However, they will be playing for pride and two crucial points in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle when they face Rohit Sharma's men for the final time on this tour.

