Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs AUS, Indore Test: Did change of ball kill Ashwin's momentum? Dinesh Karthik explains

    The embattled Team India, which had set Australia a meagre 76 target, got a glimmer of hope when Ashwin dismissed Usman Khawaja off the second ball on Day 3 of the Indore Test against Australia.

    IND vs AUS, Indore Test: Did change of ball kill Ashwin's momentum? Dinesh Karthik explains snt
    Author
    PTI News
    First Published Mar 4, 2023, 12:26 PM IST

    Ravichandran Ashwin was let down by the change of ball, which proved to be softer and Australian batters found it easier to score off, feels senior keeper Dinesh Karthik. The embattled Team India, which had set Australia a meagre 76 target, got a glimmer of hope when Ashwin dismissed Usman Khawaja off the second ball in the morning of Day 3 of the third Test in Indore. 

    "Ashwin is a momentum bowler, when he gets a wicket, he generally adds two-three in his spell. Ashwin after that first wicket bowled a lot of balls that troubled Head," Karthik told Cricbuzz. 

    In fact, India had the control during those first 10 overs. "Ashwin bowled really well in the first 10 overs, kept good length, but the moment they changed that ball, they were not happy with the ball, probably the stitches had given a little way near the leather," Karthik explained. 

    With Australia 13/1 after 10 overs, the ball developed some issue near the seam and had to be changed. In the next over left-hander Travis Head, who was on 5 off 22 balls, stepped it up hitting the premier India off-spinner for a boundary and a six to seize control. 

    "The changed ball made a lot of difference. It was not as hard as they expected. Probably, it didn't have the bite the ball could have had if it was harder. From then on things just turned completely Australia's way." 

    With the changed ball, Ashwin leaked 13 runs in the 11th over and Karthik termed it a "critical" juncture of the match. "It was critical over in the sense he gave away two loose balls a bit fuller and from that moment Travis Head didn't look back. He said that's it, I'm on the charge now. I feel good, my defence is coming well. You make a small error and the batter pounces on it." 

    "Yes, you're chasing a low target, so pressure was different. But Head made sure the moment he got those boundaries, he didn't look back," he said. 

    The win secured Australia a place in the World Test Championship final. India now face a must win scenario in the fourth and final Test beginning in Ahmedabad on xx to make the WTC Final.

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2023, 12:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indore was worst Mark Taylor launches scathing attack on 'poor' pitches for India vs Australia series snt

    'Indore was worst': Mark Taylor launches scathing attack on 'poor' pitches for India vs Australia series

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Have to be very proactive while captaining in India - Steven Smith-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Have to be very proactive while captaining in India' - Steven Smith

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Indore/3rd Test: Was our call to play on pitches like these - Rohit Sharma after 9-wicket loss-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Was our call to play on pitches like these' - Rohit Sharma after 9-wicket loss

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Had to try and be brave, which we were not - Rohit Sharma after 9-wicket loss-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Had to try and be brave, which we were not' - Rohit Sharma after 9-wicket loss

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, 3rd Test: Australia bag 9-wicket win on sub-par Indore pitch; why did India fail? 5 reasons explained-ayh

    3rd Test: Australia bags 9-wicket win on sub-par Indore pitch; why did India fail? 5 reasons explained

    Recent Stories

    Why is boAt Wave Flex smartwatch worth Rs 1500 a steal deal gcw

    Why is boAt Wave Flex smartwatch worth Rs 1500 a steal deal?

    Travel 10 destinations in India where you can escape the heat wave

    10 destinations in India where you can escape the heat wave

    New Moto Razr foldable phone launching soon CEO says its much better will compete with Samsung Oppo gcw

    New Moto Razr foldable phone launching soon, CEO says 'it's much better'

    WATCH BTS member Jungkook enjoys RRR's Naatu Naatu during his Weverse live; here's how his fans react RBA

    WATCH: BTS member Jungkook enjoys RRR's Naatu Naatu during his Weverse live; here's how his fans react

    Chennai Kolkata among cities facing significant risks by 2100: Study

    Chennai, Kolkata among megacities facing 'significant risk' by 2100?

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon