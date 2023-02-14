Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Shreyas Iyer to join India squad ahead of second Test in New Delhi

    On Tuesday, the BCCI said in a statement that Shreyas Iyer had been cleared by its medical team and would join the Test squad in Delhi. 

    First Published Feb 14, 2023, 8:19 PM IST

    After recovering from a back ailment at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer will join the India team for the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar series against Australia, beginning on Friday in New Delhi.

    Iyer participated in the two-match Test series in Bangladesh in December last year, but a lower back injury prevented him from playing in the home ODI series against New Zealand. Iyer did not finish his recovery to play in the first Test against Australia in Nagpur.

    The BCCI's medical staff had given Iyer the all-clear, the organisation announced in a statement on Tuesday, and he would join the Test team in Delhi.

    "India batter Shreyas Iyer has successfully completed his rehab at the National Cricket Academy following his back injury and has been cleared by the BCCI Medical Team. Shreyas will join the squad in New Delhi ahead of the second Test of the Mastercard Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy," said BCCI secretary Jay Shah. 

    Iyer had posted a few videos of his intense rehab programme at the NCA in Bengaluru under trainer S Rajnikanth. India has taken a 1-0 lead in the four-match Test series after registering an inning and 132-run win against the visitors in Nagpur. 

    India's squad for the second Test:

    Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2023, 8:21 PM IST
