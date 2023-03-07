Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th Test: Will good batting track at Motera bring Ishan Kishan into equation?

    The relatively better batting track at the Narendra Modi Stadium could well bring dashing Jharkhand keeper-batter Ishan Kishan into the mix for the fourth Test of the ongoing India vs Australia series.

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th Test: Will good batting track at Motera bring Ishan Kishan into equation snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 7, 2023, 6:10 PM IST

    Kona Bharat's lacklustre performance with the willow in ongoing India vs Australia Test series may prompt the dashing Jharkhand keeper-batter Ishan Kishan to enter the fray, given the Narendra Modi Stadium's significantly better batting surface.

    Bharat, a regular for India A and the backup to Rishabh Pant for the past year, has scores of 8, 6, 23 not out, 17, and 3 in his five innings played in the first three Tests. Although making a few mistakes on a roaring turner in Indore, his keeping has been superb on slow turners. But, with its batting unit already having trouble on challenging surfaces, the Indian team's 57 runs from five innings have undoubtedly not helped their cause.

    Also read: IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th Test: 'Don't believe the hype; they're typically Indian pitches' - Michael Kasprowicz

    Rahul Dravid, the head coach, defended Bharat when questioned about the scarcity of runs coming off his bat before the last Test in Ahmedabad.

    "We are not (concerned) and it again comes to a question of perspective and understanding of some of the challenges and conditions that he has kept in and even though it's not a big contribution but he got 17 in the first innings," said Dravid. 

    "Got a nice contribution in Delhi where he played positively, and you need a little bit of luck in these conditions and he hasn't probably had that, and he is shaping really well and keeping really nicely for us. So we need to put batting performance in perspective." 

    To help Kishan get two distinct hits at the nets on Tuesday, Dravid spent a lot of time with him. Bharat rested after the optional session but will likely show up on Wednesday for the training session. The Motera track has a hard appearance, and the even bounce allows the team to favour Kishan's aggressive batting approach.

    The impact of Rishabh Pant's horrible accident has never been more apparent during this Border-Gavaskar trophy Test series since India is missing a middle-order counterattacker who could win the game in a single session.

    Although all-rounders and more than capable of hitting game-winning shots, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel aren't precisely guys with the "x-factor" who can turn the tide of a match in a single stroke.

    Also read: IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th Test: 'Will try to score with the sweeps' - Alex Carey determined to sweep it through

    Suryakumar Yadav was tried in Nagpur, but that was due to the absence of Shreyas Iyer. 

    The one thing that could work against Kishan is that the Australian team has two off-spinners. In white ball cricket, when he is required to strike immediately, Kishan has struggled against deliveries that turn away.

    The Indian team management also needs to keep in mind that if India plays the WTC final against Australia at the Oval, chances of which are high, Bharat could be a walking wicket against the pace trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc. 

    With no chance of Pant's recovery soon, Kishan is a way better option and Motera is perhaps the best place to check him out and see if he has the requisite temperament, if not the flawless technique, to play the traditional format.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2023, 6:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WPL 2023: UP Warriorz's Grace Harris geared up for challenge against Delhi Capitals snt

    WPL 2023: UP Warriorz's Grace Harris geared up for challenge against Delhi Capitals

    WPL 2023: Mandhana admits RCB were below par against Mumbai Indians; promises strong comeback snt

    WPL 2023: Mandhana admits RCB were below par against Mumbai Indians; promises strong comeback

    WPL 2023: Trying to take it all in - Delhi Capitals DC American pacer Tara Norris opens up on her experience in India-ayh

    WPL 2023: 'Trying to take it all in' - American pacer Tara Norris opens up on her experience in India

    Hardik Pandya reaches 25 million Instagram followers; here is how he celebrated the occasion with wife Natasa Stankovic (WATCH)-ayh

    Pandya reaches 25 million Instagram followers; here's how he celebrated the occasion with wife Natasa (WATCH)

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Ahmedabad/4th Test: Do not believe the hype; they are typically Indian pitches - Michael Kasprowicz-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th Test: 'Don't believe the hype; they're typically Indian pitches' - Michael Kasprowicz

    Recent Stories

    TISSNET 2023: Answer Key challenge window closes on March 8; raise objections soon - adt

    TISSNET 2023: Answer Key challenge window closes on March 8; raise objections soon

    Shraddha Walkar murder case: Delhi Court hears arguments on charges against Aaftab Poonawala AJR

    Shraddha Walkar murder case: Delhi Court hears arguments on charges against Aaftab Poonawala

    Want CBI probe Sidhu Moosewala parents sit on dharna seeking justice for son; demand masterminds' arrest snt

    'Want CBI probe': Sidhu Moosewala's parents sit on dharna seeking justice for son; demand masterminds' arrest

    OnePlus Ace 2V with metal frame alert slider more launched Check out its specs price gcw

    OnePlus Ace 2V with metal frame, alert slider & more launched; Check out its specs & price

    Holi Party 2023: Ankita Lokhande, Shibani Dandekar-Farhan Akhtar, Shefali Jariwala and others enjoying the festival of colours RBA

    Holi Party 2023: Ankita Lokhande, Shibani Dandekar-Farhan, Shefali Jariwala and others enjoying the festival

    Recent Videos

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon