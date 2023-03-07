IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th Test: Will good batting track at Motera bring Ishan Kishan into equation?

The relatively better batting track at the Narendra Modi Stadium could well bring dashing Jharkhand keeper-batter Ishan Kishan into the mix for the fourth Test of the ongoing India vs Australia series.

Kona Bharat's lacklustre performance with the willow in ongoing India vs Australia Test series may prompt the dashing Jharkhand keeper-batter Ishan Kishan to enter the fray, given the Narendra Modi Stadium's significantly better batting surface.

Bharat, a regular for India A and the backup to Rishabh Pant for the past year, has scores of 8, 6, 23 not out, 17, and 3 in his five innings played in the first three Tests. Although making a few mistakes on a roaring turner in Indore, his keeping has been superb on slow turners. But, with its batting unit already having trouble on challenging surfaces, the Indian team's 57 runs from five innings have undoubtedly not helped their cause.

Rahul Dravid, the head coach, defended Bharat when questioned about the scarcity of runs coming off his bat before the last Test in Ahmedabad.

"We are not (concerned) and it again comes to a question of perspective and understanding of some of the challenges and conditions that he has kept in and even though it's not a big contribution but he got 17 in the first innings," said Dravid.

"Got a nice contribution in Delhi where he played positively, and you need a little bit of luck in these conditions and he hasn't probably had that, and he is shaping really well and keeping really nicely for us. So we need to put batting performance in perspective."

To help Kishan get two distinct hits at the nets on Tuesday, Dravid spent a lot of time with him. Bharat rested after the optional session but will likely show up on Wednesday for the training session. The Motera track has a hard appearance, and the even bounce allows the team to favour Kishan's aggressive batting approach.

The impact of Rishabh Pant's horrible accident has never been more apparent during this Border-Gavaskar trophy Test series since India is missing a middle-order counterattacker who could win the game in a single session.

Although all-rounders and more than capable of hitting game-winning shots, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel aren't precisely guys with the "x-factor" who can turn the tide of a match in a single stroke.

Suryakumar Yadav was tried in Nagpur, but that was due to the absence of Shreyas Iyer.

The one thing that could work against Kishan is that the Australian team has two off-spinners. In white ball cricket, when he is required to strike immediately, Kishan has struggled against deliveries that turn away.

The Indian team management also needs to keep in mind that if India plays the WTC final against Australia at the Oval, chances of which are high, Bharat could be a walking wicket against the pace trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.

With no chance of Pant's recovery soon, Kishan is a way better option and Motera is perhaps the best place to check him out and see if he has the requisite temperament, if not the flawless technique, to play the traditional format.

