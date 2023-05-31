Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC World Cup 2023: ICC top brass seeks PCB assurances that it will send team to India

    ICC World Cup 2023 could face a crisis, as PCB is unwilling to send its team to India due to strained diplomatic relations between the two countries and India is not willing to travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023. Meanwhile, ICC has sought assurances from PCB for the same.

    PTI News
    First Published May 31, 2023, 10:54 AM IST

    The International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman and CEO are in Lahore to seek guarantees from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that it will not push for implementing a hybrid model for its matches in the ICC World Cup in India later this year. Insiders confirmed to PTI that ICC (International Cricket Council)] chairman Greg Barclay and CEO Geoff Allardice have specifically come to Lahore to get some assurances from the PCB on the national team's participation in the CWC in October-November.

    The development comes after PCB chief Najam Sethi made it clear that the team will not travel for the CWC in India if the Rohit Sharma-led side doesn't visit Pakistan for the preceding Asia Cup. "The ICC and World Cup hosts, the Board of Control for Cricket in India [BCCI] are concerned with the hybrid model being pushed by Najam Sethi who heads the cricket management committee of the PCB," he said.

    "Although the hybrid model has been suggested by Sethi for the Asia Cup which precedes the ICC event, the concern remains that once accepted for the regional event the PCB might also then ask the ICC to implement it for the World Cup when it comes to Pakistan playing in India," he explained.

    Sethi has already indicated that if the Pakistani government doesn't give clearance or has security concerns about sending the team to India, PCB could ask the ICC to hold Pakistan's matches at a neutral venue. "Naturally, neither the ICC nor the BCCI wants such a situation since Pakistan's unequivocal participation in matches in India would guarantee the success of Indo-Pakistan matches and also the tournament itself," he added.

    Another source said this was the primary reason why BCCI secretary Jay Shah was still reluctant to accept the hybrid model for the Asia Cup and support having three or four matches of the tournament in Pakistan and the remaining games in UAE or Sri Lanka. Pakistan is the host of the Asia Cup and Sethi has said repeatedly that if the tournament is moved to one neutral country from Pakistan, it will not take part in the competition.

    He has also hinted that if Pakistan didn't get to host some Asia Cup matches it could have an adverse bearing on the World Cup as well. "The ICC officials are trying to work as a bridge between the PCB and BCCI and resolve the outstanding issues about the Asia Cup and World Cup," Sethi concluded.

    Last Updated May 31, 2023, 10:54 AM IST
