ICC World Cup 2023: Formal discussions with ICC on Pakistan playing matches in Bangladesh yet to happen

ICC World Cup 2023: Reports suggested that Pakistan could play its matches in Bangladesh due to strained political relations with India and security issues. However, there has yet to be a formal discussion regarding the same with ICC.

On Wednesday, International Cricket Council (ICC) sources dismissed speculations about Pakistan playing its 2023 ICC World Cup matches in Bangladesh instead of India due to the political tension between the two countries, terming it a "figment of imagination". The rebuttal came after reports that discussions were held during the recent ICC board meeting in Dubai about Pakistan possibly playing its league games in Bangladesh.

"No one knows if PCB [Pakistan Cricket Board] chief Mr Najam Sethi has had any informal discussion with his Bangladeshi counterpart Najmul Hasan Papon, but this can be said with a degree of certainty that no such discussions happened officially that Pakistan will play in Bangladesh," an ICC board source privy to the developments told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

The source pointed out that procurement of visas was an issue discussed and, contrary to conjectures made on the PCB's part, the Indian cricket board has assured of all assistance. "The BCCI [Board of Control for Cricket in India] has categorically said that there will be no problems with procurement of visas. One of the main points for a host country is that all participating nations will be given visas on time. From ICC's part, Bangladesh is not even in its scheme of things as a co-host as of now," the source said.

"Suppose Pakistan reach the semi-finals or wins to play the finals. Do they expect the matches to be played in Bangladesh? It is not a theatre of absurd happening," the board member added. The top brass in BCCI circles understands that this is pressure put by the PCB to host the entire Asia Cup in Pakistan, which needs to be looked upon as a feasible solution.

"We understand that this is a kind of pressure tactic applied by PCB because of the Asia Cup issue. But, let me tell you, ultimately, Asia Cup will also be played in UAE or Qatar, and probably Pakistan will also have to play its matches in one of these countries," a BCCI source said.

Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman and BCCI secretary Jay Shah has clarified that India is not travelling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, which will be held at a neutral venue. "As far as Pakistan playing its Asia Cup games in Pakistan is concerned, the budget for the tournament is passed by the Asian Cricket Council. If ACC says it's not commercially viable to hold Asia Cup in two countries, how can Pakistan play its games at home? For all you know, ACC might not pass the budget," a board source concluded.

