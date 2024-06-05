ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Papua New Guinea vs Uganda - Match preview, outcome prediction and more

Papua New Guinea faces Uganda in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. Read about team news, key players, pitch conditions, and more.

Papua New Guinea vs Uganda - An overview of the upcoming match

Match Details:

Date: June 5, 2024

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

Time: 6:00 AM IST

Papua New Guinea (Team News):

Papua New Guinea seeks their first win of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 after losing to West Indies.

Key players include Assad Vala, Sese Bau, and Kiplin Doriga.

Uganda (Team News):

Uganda aims to bounce back from a loss against Afghanistan.

Players to watch include Brian Masaba and Roger Mukasa.

Head-to-Head Records:

Papua New Guinea leads 1-0 against Uganda in T20I format.

Previous encounter: PNG won by 8 wickets in 2022.

Squads:

Papua New Guinea Squad: Assadollah Vala (c), Alei Nao, Chad Soper, CJ Amini, Hila Vare, Hiri Hiri, Jack Gardner, John Kariko, Kabua Vagi Morea, Kipling Doriga, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Sema Kamea, Sese Bau, Tony Ura.

Uganda Squad: Brian Masaba (c), Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Dinesh Nakrani, Fred Achelam, Kenneth Waiswa, Alpesh Ramjani, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Bilal Hassun, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Juma Miyaji, Ronak Patel.

Probable Playing XIs:

Papua New Guinea: Lega Siaka, Tony Ura, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Norman Vanua, Sese Bau, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Alei Nao, Hiri Hiri, Jack Gardner, Semo Kamea.

Uganda: Ronak Patel, Robinson Obuya, Alpesh Ramjani, Roger Mukasa, Riazat Ali Shah, Brian Masaba (c), Fred Achelam, Dinesh Nakrani, Cosmas Kyewuta, Juma Miyagi, Bilal Hassan.

Pitch Report:

Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

Pitch favors spinners in the second innings.

Teams likely to bat first due to recent wet conditions.

Weather Forecast:

Barbados weather: Chance of showers.

Daytime temperature: 30°C, Night temperature: 26°C.

Humidity: 80-88%, Wind speed: 10-15 km/h.

Key Match Strategy:

The toss-winning captain may choose to field first.

Uganda needs a strong batting performance to challenge PNG.

Outcome Prediction:

An exciting match is expected between Papua New Guinea and Uganda.

Fans anticipate a competitive T20 World Cup encounter.

Latest Videos