    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG: Men in Blue unchanged as Three Lions opt to field

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: India and England are meeting in the semis in Adelaide on Thursday. While the latter has won the toss and opted to field, the former has moved in with an unchanged XI.

    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Nov 10, 2022, 1:21 PM IST

    It is expected to be an exciting semi-final in ICC T20 World Cup 2022 as former champions India and England are locking horns at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. The winner of this tie will move on to the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday to take on fellow former champion Pakistan in the final. In the meantime, the Three Lions won the coin toss and opted to field first. The Men in Blue have decided to field an unchanged XI from their win versus Zimbabwe on Sunday.

    Following the toss, English skipper Jos Buttler remarked, "We're going to bowl first. There is going to be a great atmosphere here. Dimensions are different. We will have to adapt. We have two changes - [Dawid] Malan and [Mark] Wood are out with injuries - [Philip] Salt and [Chris] Jordan come in. It looks like a good wicket. Hope it stays well the whole game."

    In comparison, Indian captain Rohit Sharma expressed, "We would have batted first anyway. We've played some good cricket, another opportunity for us to play the same way we have all tournament. Essential to hold your nerve and take the game till the end. We've played these guys a fair bit in recent years and know their strengths-weaknesses."

    "Important to exploit that. Important to stay calm and do what we want to do. It [the injury to his hand] was a scare, but I'm fine now. With the kind of talent we have, it was a tough one [to pick the best XI]. The same team for us," added Rohit.

    Playing XI
    IND:     KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh.
    ENG: Jos Buttler (wk & c), Alex Hales, Philip Salt (wk), Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid.

