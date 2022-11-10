ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

India and England are locking horns in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup semis in Adelaide on Thursday. Meanwhile, here are the ideal fantasy XI picks and probable, along with prediction, where to watch and more.

It is time for another intriguing sem-final in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, as former champions India and England collide at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. The winner would be heading to the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, where it would be facing off against fellow former champion Pakistan, which outsmarted New Zealand in the semis at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Wednesday. As fans expect a high-intensity Indo-Pak final, the Indians must survive the English challenge first. On the same note, we present the ideal fantasy XI picks and probable, along with prediction, where to watch and other match details.

Probable XI

IND: KL Rahul (vc & wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant/Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh.

ENG: Alex Hales, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Phil Salt, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood/David Willey.

Fantasy XI

Batters: Kohli (vc), Yadav (c) and Rahul

Rahul will be the deserved opener here, having gotten back to form, while Kohli will dominate at number three, followed by Yadav firing at number four. With both Kohli and Yadav being deadly right now, the latter takes up the leadership role due to his all-round scoring abilities, whereas the former will anchor the innings and be his deputy.

Wicketkeeper: Buttler

He is the man of all in the department who has been in splendid form and is an outright favourite here.

All-rounders: Stokes, Pandya and Curran

All three men have been in exquisite forms. While Stokes and Pandya have been consistent with their fast bowling and hitting abilities, Curran has been more inclined towards his pace bowling and is being backed to deliver again today.

Bowlers: Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar, Wood and Arshdeep

Veteran Ashwin is the only lad who makes it as the spinner, and the sub-continental conditions in Adelaide would allow him to make an impact. On the other hand, Bhuvneshwar, Wood and Arshdepp have been deadly with their pace and would continue the same here, with the ball expected to have a slight seam movement.

Match details

Date and day: November 10, 2022 (Thursday)

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Time: 1.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & Sports Select (Also available in HD)

Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

Prediction: India to win with better consistency, and England struggling due to injuries