Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Men in Blue move in with 3 seamers, as India opts to field

    India and Pakistan are colliding in the Super 12 of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Melbourne on Sunday. The Men in Blue won the toss and opted to field, while both teams moved in with the same combinations.

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Men in Blue move in with 3 seamers, as India opts to field against Pakistan-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Oct 23, 2022, 1:18 PM IST

    It is all set for a cracking encounter between arch-rivals India and Pakistan clash at the sold-out Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday in their Super 12 opener of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. While it is the third meeting of the year between the two, both sides would be desperate to get off to a winning start to have the advantage early into the competition. Meanwhile, the Men in Blue have won the coin toss and opted to field, given the overcast conditions and a mild grass cover, which would partially help the seamers, while the rain threat still looms large over the tie.

    After winning the toss, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said, "We are going to field first. It looks like a good pitch. It's always nice to bowl in overcast conditions. I think the ball will swing a bit, and we need to take advantage. Preparations have been good. We played a couple of practice games in Brisbane. Time to come out and enjoy ourselves now. We were expecting nothing less than this. Hopefully, we'll entertain them [the fans]. We have seven batters, three seamers and two spinners."

    CATCH ALL ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    In comparison, Pakistan captain Babar Azam spoke. "Toss is not in our hands, but we would have liked to bowl first as well. We'll try to post around 160-170. We have prepared well, and we are ready for this big game. We had a T20 series back home [versus England] and played a tri-series in New Zealand, so we are prepared. We have three fast bowlers and two spinners."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ICC (@icc)

    Playing XI
    IND:     Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh.
    PAK: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.

    Last Updated Oct 23, 2022, 1:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IRE vs SL: All-round Sri Lanka has it easy over Ireland-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IRE vs SL: All-round Sri Lanka has it easy over Ireland

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IRE vs SL: Ireland George Dockrell plays against Sri Lanka despite testing COVID positive; here is how-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IRE vs SL: George Dockrell plays despite testing COVID positive; here's how

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Fans turn up in hundreds at MCG to watch India practice ahead of Pakistan clash-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Fans turn up in hundreds at MCG to watch Team India practice

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, India vs Pakistan preview: Can the Men in Blue turn tables on Babar Azam-led side snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK preview: Can the Men in Blue turn tables on Babar Azam-led side?

    Recent Stories

    Priyanka Chopra on NYC announces Diwali as public holiday: Here's how the actress reacted RBA

    Priyanka Chopra on NYC announces Diwali as public holiday: Here's how the actress reacted

    Why is 13 seen as an unlucky number Here are some reasons gcw

    Why is 13 seen as an unlucky number? Here are some reasons

    India heaviest rocket LVM3 deploys 36 OneWeb satellites, new milestone for ISRO

    India's heaviest rocket LVM3 deploys 36 OneWeb satellites, new milestone for ISRO

    When Amitabh Bachchan cut a vein on his left calf- Know all details RBA

    When Amitabh Bachchan cut a vein on his left calf- Know all details

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IRE vs SL: All-round Sri Lanka has it easy over Ireland-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IRE vs SL: All-round Sri Lanka has it easy over Ireland

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon
    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    Video Icon
    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon