    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Afghanistan supporters heartbroken as Mohammad Nabi quits as captain

    Afghanistan is out of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup, failing to win a single contest. Meanwhile, following its loss to Australia in Adelaide in the Super 12 on Friday, Mohammad Nabi stepped down as the side's skipper, leaving fans heartbroken.

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Afghanistan supporters heartbroken as Mohammad Nabi quits as captain-ayh
    First Published Nov 5, 2022, 12:41 PM IST

    Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi on Friday stepped down from his position immediately following his side's debacle in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, failing to succeed in a single game. Nabi cited his disappointment with the side's rehearsal for the event and conflicts with the management and selection committee as the reason for quitting the leadership role. Shortly after Afghanistan finished its campaign at the T20WC with a slim four-run upset to Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Friday, the 37-year-old announced his decision on social media.

    "Our T20 World Cup journey came to an end with a result that not us nor our supporters were expecting. We are as frustrated as you are with the outcome of matches," Nabi wrote in the statement he shared on his Twitter account. Following its failure to Australia, Afghanistan became the only side to remain winless in the competition, with three flops and a couple of no-results. It finished at the bottom of Super 12 Group 1 with two points.

    "From the last one year, our team preparation was not to a level that a captain would want it or needed for a big tournament. Moreover, in some of the last tours, the team management, selection committee, and I were not on the same page, which had implications on the team balance. Therefore, with due respect, effectively immediately, I announce to STEP DOWN as a CAPTAIN & will continue to play for my country when the management & team need me," Nabi further penned.

    Nabi, who had taken over the leadership duties just before the T20WC in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last year after Rashid Khan's concession, thanked his disciples. "I thank every single one of you from the bottom of my heart who came to the grounds despite matches being affected by the rain and those who supporters us worldwide. Your love truly means a lot to us. Long live Afghanistan," he concluded.

    Nabi, also named the skipper in 2010, led Afghanistan in 23 matches in his recent stint, with the team prevailing in ten and losing 13. He is Afghanistan's most capped player and has featured in three Tests, 133 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 104 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), scoring 4,362 runs and cracking 234 wickets.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Nov 5, 2022, 12:41 PM IST
