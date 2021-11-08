  • Facebook
    T20 World Cup 2021: Virat Kohli wins toss in final game as T20I skipper, India opts to bowl against Namibia

    On Monday, India and Namibia clash in a dead rubber in the Super 12 of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup in Dubai. Virat Kohli has won the final toss as T20I skipper, as India has opted to field first.

    ICC T20 World Cup 2021, IND vs NAM (Group 2, Super 12): Virat Kohli wins toss in final game as T20I skipper, India opts to bowl against Namibia
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Dubai - United Arab Emirates, First Published Nov 8, 2021, 7:20 PM IST
    Former champion Team India would look to finish high in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, taking on minnow Namibia in the final Super 12 game at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday. Indian skipper Virat Kohli is leading the side for the last time in the format, as he has won the toss and elected to bowl first.

    During the toss, Kohli was the one to toss the coin, while Namibian captain Gerhard Erasmus's call went against him. Speaking on his reign as the Indian T20I captain, he said it was an honour to do his best while leading the side. While he has been grateful for the opportunity, he feels that the shortest format gives way for the longest, as he looks for the next generation to take the team ahead.

    LIVE SCORECARD: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 - India vs Namibia (Group 2, Super 12)

    Speaking on Rohit Sharma, who happens to be the side's vice-captain, Kohli said that the former had been looking after the team for a long time and believes that Indian cricket is in a safe hand. He changed the playing XI, bringing in spinner Rahul Chahar for fellow spinner Varun Chakravarthy.

    On the other hand, Erasmus said, "It's a good opportunity to go up against arguably the world's best side, and for our batsmen to go up against that bowling line-up of theirs. It was a big thing to get through the group stages. It was something we couldn't replicate back home, and it's been a massive event back home and for us here. Frylinck comes into the side today; he's fit to go. Everyone back home is quite inspired by what we have done, and we had some amazing messages over the last few weeks."

    ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2021 - India plays for pride against Namibia after being knocked out of semis race

    Playing XI
    IND:     KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahul Chahar, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.
    NAM: Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Zane Green(w), David Wiese, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann and Bernard Scholtz.

    Last Updated Nov 8, 2021, 10:46 PM IST
