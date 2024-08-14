Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'I wish we have Morne Morkel': Gambhir's old video praising India's new bowling coach resurfaces (WATCH)

    An old video of Gautam Gambhir has resurfaced on social media, showcasing the former Indian opener's admiration for Morne Morkel, who was on Wednesday appointed as Team India's new bowling coach.

    I wish we have Morne Morkel Gambhir's old video praising India's new bowling coach resurfaces (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 14, 2024, 5:17 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 14, 2024, 5:17 PM IST

    An old video of Gautam Gambhir has resurfaced on social media, showcasing the former Indian opener's admiration for Morne Morkel, who was on Wednesday appointed as Team India's new bowling coach. In the video, Gambhir expresses his desire to include Morkel in his IPL team, highlighting the South African pacer's significant impact and skillset.

    Gambhir’s comments underscore the respect Morkel has garnered throughout his career. The 39-year-old South African retired from international cricket after the 2018 series against Australia, having played 86 Tests, 117 One Day Internationals (ODIs), and 44 T20 Internationals (T20Is). Morkel also made a notable contribution in the IPL, featuring in 70 matches for franchises including Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, and Kolkata Knight Riders.

    Reflecting on Morkel’s prowess, Gambhir recalled, “That’s why I got him, honestly that’s why we got him in the KKR as well. I thought he was the toughest bowler I have faced. Jab wo Delhi ke liye khel raha tha every time I would face him, I would come back and say yar I wish we have Morne Morkel.”

    Gambhir and Morkel built a strong professional bond during their time with the Lucknow Super Giants. While Gambhir served as a mentor and later transitioned to KKR, Morkel remained with the Lucknow-based franchise even after Gambhir's departure and Andy Flower’s move to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

    Currently, Gambhir's coaching team includes Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate as assistant coaches, with T Dilip continuing in his role as fielding coach, a position he previously held under Rahul Dravid's leadership.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Morne Morkel: Former South African pacer appointed India's bowling coach scr

    Morne Morkel: Former South African pacer appointed India's bowling coach

    Indian skipper Rohit Sharma achieves career joint best ICC ODI Rankings, moves to No. 2 spot snt

    Indian skipper Rohit Sharma takes second spot in ICC ODI Rankings behind Babar Azam

    cricket Netherlands vs USA: When and where to watch ICC CWC League 2 match scr

    Netherlands vs USA: When and where to watch ICC CWC League 2 match

    cricket "Champions Trophy won't be played in Pakistan": Basit Ali warns PCB over hosting ICC tournament scr

    "Champions Trophy won't be played in Pakistan": Basit Ali warns PCB over hosting ICC tournament

    cricket BCCI announces revised schedule for India's 2024-25 home season scr

    BCCI announces revised schedule for India's 2024-25 home season

    Recent Stories

    Kangana Ranaut to QUIT acting? Actress reveal the TRUTH RBA

    Kangana Ranaut to QUIT acting? Actress reveal the TRUTH

    football Noussair Mazraoui net worth: Manchester United man's salary & stats scr

    Noussair Mazraoui net worth: Manchester United man's salary & stats

    cricket Morne Morkel: Former South African pacer appointed India's bowling coach scr

    Morne Morkel: Former South African pacer appointed India's bowling coach

    Elli Avram SEXY PHOTOS: Actress goes BOTTOMLESS as she takes a dip in the sea RKK

    Elli Avram SEXY PHOTOS: Actress goes BOTTOMLESS as she takes a dip in the sea

    Amid protests, Silchar Medical College cancels controversial safety advisory for women doctors AJR

    Amid protests, Silchar Medical College cancels controversial safety advisory for women doctors

    Recent Videos

    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon